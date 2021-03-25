Eugene Omoruyi Previews USC

The Ducks prepare to renew a rivalry with the Trojans in the Sweet 16.

At the start of the season, not many expected the Ducks to make it far into the NCAA tournament. N'Faly Dante tore up his knee at the start of the season and Will Richardson was sidelined with thumb surgery.

Without their strongest big man and their starting point guard, they had to adjust and adapt. Fortunately that is one of Dana Altman's strong suits. A season filled with change and challenges has built Oregon into a Pac-12 championship-caliber team, and now it faces a familiar foe in the USC Trojans.

There's no shortage of storylines around this matchup after the Trojans handled the Ducks 72-58 in Los Angeles. Eugene Omoruyi met with the media Thursday to discuss the big matchup in the Sweet 16.

USC forward Isaiah Mobley grabbed people's attention when he claimed Oregon "stole" the Pac-12 championship. On the outside looking in, that might serve as some fuel for the fire, but Omoruyi touched on what he feels is motivating the Ducks.

"Just to go out and win the game. To go out and compete. We're not gonna get into the back and forth talking with them," he said.

Mobley's brother Evan is the Pac-12 player of the year. Omoruyi knows how important he is to USC's system and is ready for the matchup.

What makes the Trojans' big man unique?

"I would say his quickness, he can move. He has a real soft touch around the rim."

After USC handled the Ducks in convincing fashion, the senior says he's ready for another shot at the Trojans.

"I'm very excited. I wanted this game in the Pac-12 tournament. I'm a competitor at the end of the day."

The 6-foot-6 forward says his game has developed a lot since arriving in Oregon from Rutgers.

"Just my feel for the game. Me playing basketball the right way. Me knowing the ins and outs of the game. Having such a great coach as Coach Altman-- he's taught me a lot of things about the game that I didn't know at Rutgers. Working on my shot, my dribbling. I feel like me coming here has really elevated my game to the next step that I needed to get to."

The resurgence of Will Richardson to lead the offense has been crucial for the Ducks' tournament run. Omoruyi offered up his thoughts on Richardson's impact.

"It's a big impact. I always tell him before the game 'we're as good as you take us,' " he said. "We need him to have big games just to get us going. We know he's a leader on this team being one of the upperclassmen. We just need him to keep coming out aggressive."

This Ducks team has battled adversity after going on pause multiple times throughout the season. Now it has the chance to do something even more special than winning the conference title.

"It's really big just being able to be here," Omoruyi said. "It's been a childhood dream of mine. With everything going up and down like a rollercoaster it's been tough. We've accepted the challenges and continued coming back stronger."

The Ducks may be a small team on paper, but that doesn't change Omoruyi's expectations for this game.

"We match up really good. I'll say they punched us in the mouth early. We know we have to be more locked in and come in with more aggression. Can't let them get going early."

With two basketball teams in the Sweet 16, Oregon is once again in the national spotlight. Omoruyi shed some light on why he chose Oregon.

"Great coaching program. Really a players coach. All the coaches are players coaches. They're always there for you. Eugene, Oregon is a very nice city: quiet, allows you to focus on basketball, no distractions. It gets you into the right mindset for the next level you want to get to."

Oregon faces USC on March 28 at 6:45 p.m. PST on TBS.

