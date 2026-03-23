Katie Fiso Reacts to Oregon's NCAA Tournament Loss to Texas
In this story:
The No. 8-seeded Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team’s season came to a close as they fell 100-58 to the No. 1-seeded Texas Longhorns on Sunday night in Austin. With the loss, Oregon's season concludes in the Round of 32 for the second consecutive year, and the Ducks finish with a 23-13 overall record.
To start the game, Oregon came out strong, challenging Texas early on in the first quarter. As the first half continued, however, the Longhorns' talent and athleticism proved to be too much for the Ducks. Texas outscored Oregon 55 to 24 in the second half, as they advance to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season.
The Longhorns were led by forward Madison Booker, who put together a sensational performance, scoring 40 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, setting a new career high as Texas looks to be a serious threat to win its first national championship since 1986.
In the loss, Oregon was led by sophomore guard Katie Fiso, who scored 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. Forward Ehis Etute added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Ducks, recording a double-double.
Fiso, a sophomore, is set to return to Oregon next season, and after the loss to the Longhorns, spoke about the Ducks' performance this season and their development as a team.
What Katie Fiso Said:
Performance Against Longhorns Defense:
“We kind of handled it alright, we had a lot of turnovers, but I feel like in the first half we were kind of more slow paced and in the second half, just a little drop, and the pressure kind of got to us a little bit. Kudos to Texas, they have a great defensive team,” said Fiso.
Growth This Season:
“There’s obviously a different role, a different position, different expectations this year, but I feel like everyone that needed to step up, they stepped up, whether that was Ari, Sophia, Sarah, Ehis; they did an exceptional job this year, and I’m really proud of them," said Fiso.
"Really proud of the work they put in and just excited to see the next step that they take, the ceiling is high for them, so just super excited for that growth,” Fiso continued.
NCAA Tournament Experience:
“What a blessing it is to be here, you know, not a lot of people get this opportunity where we’re at, enjoying every minute, enjoying the highs, the lows. I always like to say to myself at the end of the day, all of us we’re still winners, no matter the outcome of this game, not because of what we do, but what Jesus did on the cross,” said Fiso.
"I’m really heavy on my faith. If Jesus says I’m good, at the end of the day, I’m good. At the end of the day, this is basketball, and just what an amazing experience this is to share it with these people that I care about. It’s a blessing, and I’m super thankful for the future to come, so stay tuned,” Fiso continued.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.