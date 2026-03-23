Katie Fiso Reacts to Oregon's NCAA Tournament Loss to Texas

The No. 8-seeded Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team’s season came to a close as they fell 100-58 to the No. 1-seeded Texas Longhorns on Sunday night in Austin. With the loss, Oregon's season concludes in the Round of 32 for the second consecutive year, and the Ducks finish with a 23-13 overall record.

To start the game, Oregon came out strong, challenging Texas early on in the first quarter. As the first half continued, however, the Longhorns' talent and athleticism proved to be too much for the Ducks. Texas outscored Oregon 55 to 24 in the second half, as they advance to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season.

Jan 15, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) shoots against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Longhorns were led by forward Madison Booker, who put together a sensational performance, scoring 40 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, setting a new career high as Texas looks to be a serious threat to win its first national championship since 1986.

In the loss, Oregon was led by sophomore guard Katie Fiso, who scored 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. Forward Ehis Etute added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Ducks, recording a double-double.

Fiso, a sophomore, is set to return to Oregon next season, and after the loss to the Longhorns, spoke about the Ducks' performance this season and their development as a team.

What Katie Fiso Said:

Oregon guard Katie Fiso moves the ball up the court as the Oregon Ducks face the Washington Huskies on Feb. 15, 2026, at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington. | Alec Dietz/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Performance Against Longhorns Defense:

“We kind of handled it alright, we had a lot of turnovers, but I feel like in the first half we were kind of more slow paced and in the second half, just a little drop, and the pressure kind of got to us a little bit. Kudos to Texas, they have a great defensive team,” said Fiso.

Growth This Season:

Oregon Ducks guard Ari Long (14) smiles while running to the bench Thursday, March 5, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Maryland Terrapins, 73-68. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“There’s obviously a different role, a different position, different expectations this year, but I feel like everyone that needed to step up, they stepped up, whether that was Ari, Sophia, Sarah, Ehis; they did an exceptional job this year, and I’m really proud of them," said Fiso.

"Really proud of the work they put in and just excited to see the next step that they take, the ceiling is high for them, so just super excited for that growth,” Fiso continued.

NCAA Tournament Experience:

“What a blessing it is to be here, you know, not a lot of people get this opportunity where we’re at, enjoying every minute, enjoying the highs, the lows. I always like to say to myself at the end of the day, all of us we’re still winners, no matter the outcome of this game, not because of what we do, but what Jesus did on the cross,” said Fiso.

"I’m really heavy on my faith. If Jesus says I’m good, at the end of the day, I’m good. At the end of the day, this is basketball, and just what an amazing experience this is to share it with these people that I care about. It’s a blessing, and I’m super thankful for the future to come, so stay tuned,” Fiso continued.