Oregon's Recruiting Haul Could Shift NCAA Tournament Trajectory

Following their second consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament, which ended in the Round of 32, the Oregon Ducks are looking to build off what was considered a promising year under coach Kelly Graves.

The Ducks finished the 2025-26 season with a 23-13 overall record and went 8-10 in conference play. In a season that featured several highs and lows, the Ducks finished with a strong showing in the Big Ten tournament and won their first game in the big dance, before falling to the No. 1-seeded Texas Longhorns 100-58 in the Round of 32.

Oregon guard Katie Fiso moves the ball up the court as the Oregon Ducks face the Washington Huskies on Feb. 15, 2026, at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington. | Alec Dietz/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering the 2026 season, the Ducks return several talented pieces, including guard Katie Fiso, who led Oregon, averaging 15.5 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. Along with Fiso’s return, Oregon is expected to bring in a talented recruiting class that looks to lead the Ducks to new heights in the Big Ten and beyond.

Oregon Ducks Incoming 2026 Recruiting Class

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves watches his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Jan. 24, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to ESPN, the Ducks have the No. 14 overall 2026 recruiting class, which is also the fourth-best in the Big Ten entering next season. The three Big Ten teams ahead of the Ducks in the rankings are the USC Trojans (No. 1), Maryland Terrapins (No. 7), and Indiana Hoosiers (No. 8).

For their incoming recruiting class, the Ducks have three prospects who ranked in the top 60 of the final girls 2026 SC Next 100 player rankings, including guard Brooklyn Haywood (No. 33), forward Emilia Krstevski (No. 44), and guard KK Holman (No. 59).

Haywood, Holman, and Krstevski are all rated as four-star recruits, per 247Sports. The Ducks additionally bring in a three-star guard, La’u Pele Falatea, from West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. Having a strong incoming recruiting class could put the Ducks in a great position to stay consistent throughout the season.

Other Notable Returners for Oregon

Oregon’s Ehis Etute passes the ball during the Duck’s game against West Georgia at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Nov 3, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to their strong recruiting class, forward Ehis Etute and guard Ari Long also return for the Ducks next season. Throughout the 2026 season, Etute emerged as a top leader for the Ducks, averaging 12.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game for Oregon, shooting 52.1 percent from the field.

Oregon also brings in former Belmont Bruins forward Hillary Fuller from the transfer portal. In her sophomore season with the Bruins, Fuller averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Last season, the Ducks started strong with a 10-0 record. Once Big Ten play began, that's when Oregon’s struggles began. There was a stretch last year in which Oregon lost four straight games. With returning starters including Fiso and the arrival of four top recruits, Oregon is hopeful that it can remain consistent throughout the season.

Oregon's last appearance in the second weekend of the tournament came during the 2020-21 season when they advanced to the Sweet 16 following opening wins over South Dakota and Georgia before falling 60-42 to the Louisville Cardinals in the Sweet 16.

After being a No. 8 seed in the tournament this past season, the Ducks will aim for a high seed next year, as it’ll give them a better shot of advancing to the second weekend.

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