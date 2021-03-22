BasketballFootballHistorySI.com
LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Iowa

Your center for live updates of Oregon's round of 32 matchup.
Author:
Publish date:

No. 7-seeded Oregon faces No. 2 seeded-Iowa in the NCAA Tournament's round of 32. The Ducks have yet to play in the Tournament this year after their game against VCU was canceled. The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, defeated Grand Canyon 86-74 this past Saturday. 

Where: Banker's Life Fieldhouse

Tipoff: Approx. 9:10 a.m. PST

TV: CBS

TV Crew: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

For full coverage of today's game, please follow us below!

Starting five for Oregon: Will Richardson, Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa, Eugene Omoruyi, Eric Williams Jr.

Starting five for Iowa: Jordan Bohanon, CJ Fredrick, Joe Wieskamp, Connor McCafferey, Luka Garza.

