New School Emerges for No. 1 Basketball Recruit Tyran Stokes

After a frustrating end to his tenure with Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, California, 6-7 small forward Tyran Stokes made the decision to transfer to Rainier Beach in Seattle, Washington, for his final high school basketball season.

The nationally-ranked public school also has freshman combo guard JJ Crawford on its roster and occasionally is assistant coached by NBA legend Jamal Crawford, when he's not covering the NBA with NBC Sports. Mike Bethea, Rainier Beach's head coach, has been helping generate the youth basketball scene in Seattle for several decades, while winning nine Washington state titles.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rainer Beach is currently ranked No. 27 in the country at a 13-1 overall record with wins over Duncanville from Southwestern Texas and Mater Dei from Southern California at the HoopHall West Tournament at the start of January.

Oregon Ducks coach Dana Altman, along with assistant coach Tony Stubblefield, was in attendance when Stokes was competing at the Les Schwab Invitational in Portland, Oregon, in December.

Many criticize the opposing talent that the five-star Stokes is going up against, but are unaware that the program has been an incubator for elite talent for many years, like Doug Christie, Nate Robinson, Dejounte Murray, Kevin Porter Jr., MarJon Beauchamp, to name just a few.

This was the next-best situation for Stokes to end up in as he prepares for the next level and his professional future. He's currently averaging around 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists, plus a steal and nearly a block in his senior season. The versatile talent can score through his brute strength, athleticism, and playmaking abilities.

Stokes needs to continue to mature and become a reliable leader out on the floor if he wants to be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) reacts against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stokes' College Basketball Choices

Stokes is the clear No. 1 overall-ranked recruit in the 2026 class, per On3 and 247 Sports. He has been considering Oregon, Kentucky Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks as his top-three choices since November, but a new, surprising program has now entered the conversation.

The Vanderbilt Commodores out of the SEC, under second-year coach Mark Byington have entered his recruitment, per Rivals. After his tenure with the James Madison Dukes from 2020-24, which included a trip to the Round of 32 in his final season, he's completely turned around a laughing-stock basketball program into a wrecking ball.

After taking Vanderbilt to the NCAA Tournament last season, Byington has started the 2025-26 season with a perfect 16-0 overall record. They're one of the four remaining undefeated teams left in college basketball with the No. 1 overall-ranked Arizona Wildcats (16-0), the Big Ten Conference's Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-0 after beating down the Ducks in Lincoln on Tuesday night, 90-55), and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (18-0).

Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington watches his team face Alabama during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That has caught the attention of Stokes, as he was offered back in December. No visit has been set at this time to Nashville, Tennessee, but it's a school to monitor in the Stokes sweepstakes, per Rivals.

A return visit with Kansas in Lawrence could be in the works for the matchup against the Big 12 Conference foe BYU Cougars, on Jan. 31. His first official visit with coach Bill Self's program was on April 13.

Some believe that the Jayhawks aren't a realistic fit after Stokes signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Nike. Kansas is a notorious Adidas athletic institution.

As for coach Mark Pope's Kentucky and Altman's Oregon, Stokes visited Lexington back on June 8 and Eugene on Sept. 20.