LIVE GAME THREAD: Oregon vs. USC

The Ducks look to even the score against the Trojans in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16.

When the final horn blew at the Galen Center in Los Angeles just over a month ago, Oregon was on the wrong end a 72-58 loss. After suffering a brutal scoring run from USC, the Ducks found themselves in a hole they would never be able to climb out of.

LJ Figueroa and Eric Williams Jr. took care of most of the scoring, leading the team with 14 points each, but the Trojans' dominance in the paint and dominant shooting were too much for Oregon to overcome.

However, that was a month ago, and No. 7 seed Oregon (21-6, 14-4) looks like a title contender reborn, knocking off Arizona and UCLA in Eugene at Matthew Knight Arena and smacking Iowa in the face and running to a 95-80 win the round of 32. The Ducks should be fresh after having most of the week to sharpen things up.

They'll need to be on their A game against No. 6 seed USC (24-7, 15-5) and slow down Evan Mobley and Tahj Eaddy, just a few of Andy Enfield's most dominant players. The NCAA tournament is full of great stories, and getting revenge over the Trojans would be a great way to land in the Elite 8, something Dana Altman's team hasn't done since the 2016-2017 season when the Ducks danced all the way to the Final Four.

Projected Oregon Starters: Will Richardson, Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa, Eugene Omoruyi, Eric Williams Jr.

Projected USC Starters: Isaiah White, Tahj Eaddy, Drew Peterson, Isaiah Mobley, Evan Mobley.

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

When: Sunday March 28, Approx. 6:45 p.m. PST

TV: TBS

TV Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (Analyst), Grant Hill (Analyst), Tracy Wolfson (Sideline reporter).

Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Live Updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest

