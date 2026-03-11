Nate Bittle Gets Real Following Final Game of Oregon Career

The Oregon Ducks' season came to a close on Tuesday, as they fell 70-60 to the Maryland Terrapins in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Following the first-round loss, the Ducks' season concludes with a 12-20 overall record, along with going 5-15 in Big Ten play.

The Ducks are going to miss the NCAA Tournament, and an invite to the NIT or the College Basketball Crown is up in the air. As a result, star center Nate Bittle has potentially played the final game in his Oregon career. Despite this season’s frustrating result, Bittle had a remarkable career for the Ducks and played a major role in Oregon’s offensive success in his five years.

Feb 25, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) grabs a rebound during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

If it has ended, Bittle finishes his Oregon career averaging 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. This past season, despite Bittle missing time with a foot injury, the Oregon center averaged 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in the 25 games he played for the Ducks.

Nate Bittle Speaks About Oregon Ducks Career

Jan 5, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) reacts during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In Oregon’s first-round Big Ten Tournament loss to Maryland, Bittle scored 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one block, shooting 7-of-15 from the field. During a season that featured Bittle surpassing 1,000 career points with the Ducks, he reflected on his college tenure following Oregon’s loss to Maryland.

"Just how blessed I’ve been to have been part of this program for five years,” Bittle said. “I came in as a freshman, had to work my way into the lineup and everything. I built a great relationship with this guy here (Kwame Evans Jr.). Teammates I’ve had throughout the process, whether my freshman year all the way till now, has been a blessing. Nothing I’ll ever take for granted. I’m thankful to be part of this program.”

Throughout Bittle’s final season, he wasn’t the only player who underwent serious injuries that had a massive impact on the Ducks' struggles. Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad, center Ege Demir, and forward Devon Pryor all suffered season-ending injuries this year for the Ducks.

How Bittle's Leadership Impacted Kwame Evans Jr.

Feb 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) drives the ball down court during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

One of the players who had stepped up this season, while Oregon dealt major injury blows, was guard Kwame Evans Jr. In his third season with the Ducks, Evans finished the season with 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, as one of Oregon’s top scorers. Following the loss to Maryland, Evans also spoke on the impact that Bittle has had on Oregon’s basketball program.

“I’m grateful for it,” Evans said. “I’ve been with this guy (Bittle) since I’ve been here, and he’s been leading us. Watching him every day coming in, even if he’s been hurt, to see him leading by example, it was great to be with him one last time and just really grateful for it.”

With Bittle set to depart from Eugene, Oregon, a pivotal offseason begins centered on the future of the Ducks basketball program. While coach Dana Altman has said he had no plans of retiring after this season, there will be several discussions moving forward about the direction of the Ducks basketball program.