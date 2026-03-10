Live Score Updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten Tournament
The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team is set to open the 2026 Big Ten Tournament with a first-round matchup vs. the Maryland Terrapins. Following a turbulent season, Oregon coach Dana Altman’s squad looks to still make a deep run in the conference tournament.
The Big Ten No. 16-seeded Ducks are scheduled to play the No. 17 Terrapins on Tuesday, with tip-off set for 2 p.m. PT on Peacock. Live updates will be provided throughout the game below.
Pregame
Oregon Ducks’ Regular Season
Oregon is used to being in contention for a spot in the NCAA Tournament in the Altman coaching era. Entering the season, fans and analysts predicted another deep tournament run, but that possibility went down the drain when the roster was hit by injuries.
The Ducks lost 10 games in a row during Big Ten play and finished the regular season with under 20 wins. Oregon did end the regular season on a positive note, however. It defeated the Washington Huskies 85-79 at Matthew Knight Arena in the finale on Saturday.
Center Nate Bittle returned to the lineup at the end of February after being absent for much of the Ducks’ losing streak. Bittle’s return to the lineup added a boost to the team’s on-court performance. His Oregon career is winding down, so the postseason will be the final games for Bittle in a Ducks uniform.
Oregon Ducks Injury Report
Out
Jackson Shelstad, point guard
Ege Demir, center
Devon Pryor, forward
Oregon vs. Maryland History
The Ducks won the regular-season meeting 64-54 in College Park. Bittle scored 16 points and added seven rebounds, while guard Takai Simpkins also scored 16 points and forward Kwame Evans Jr. added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Oregon was able to secure its first Big Ten win of the season in that game, although it went on to win just four more conference games. The Ducks enter this matchup with a 12-19 overall record and a 5-15 conference record, while the Terrapins have an 11-20 overall record and a 4-16 record in conference play.
The two sides met for the first time in the 2024-25 season, when Oregon first entered the Big Ten. The Ducks are 2-0 in the series history, also winning the first meeting 83-79.
What a First-Round Win Would Mean
The winner of the first-round matchup will advance to play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the tournament. A potential win in the second-round means playing the Ohio State Buckeyes in the third round, and a win in that game would mean playing the tournament No. 1 seed, the Michigan Wolverines, in the quarterfinals.
The Ducks can’t change their regular-season record, but a deep tournament run would send out Bittle in a positive manner and give the program confidence heading into next season.
Maryland comes into the first-round game off a four-game losing streak. Oregon knows it can beat the Terrapins since it’s taken every meeting so far, and the Ducks enter as the higher seed coming off a win.
