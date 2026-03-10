Live Score Updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten Tournament

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team is set to open the 2026 Big Ten Tournament with a first-round matchup vs. the Maryland Terrapins. Following a turbulent season, Oregon coach Dana Altman’s squad looks to still make a deep run in the conference tournament.

The Big Ten No. 16-seeded Ducks are scheduled to play the No. 17 Terrapins on Tuesday, with tip-off set for 2 p.m. PT on Peacock. Live updates will be provided throughout the game below.

Pregame

Oregon Ducks’ Regular Season

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Oregon is used to being in contention for a spot in the NCAA Tournament in the Altman coaching era. Entering the season, fans and analysts predicted another deep tournament run, but that possibility went down the drain when the roster was hit by injuries.

The Ducks lost 10 games in a row during Big Ten play and finished the regular season with under 20 wins. Oregon did end the regular season on a positive note, however. It defeated the Washington Huskies 85-79 at Matthew Knight Arena in the finale on Saturday.

Center Nate Bittle returned to the lineup at the end of February after being absent for much of the Ducks’ losing streak. Bittle’s return to the lineup added a boost to the team’s on-court performance. His Oregon career is winding down, so the postseason will be the final games for Bittle in a Ducks uniform.

Oregon Ducks Injury Report

Jan 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks starting guard Jackson Shelstad (3) on the bench with an injury before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Out

Jackson Shelstad, point guard

Ege Demir, center

Devon Pryor, forward

Oregon vs. Maryland History

Jan 5, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts to a call during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Ducks won the regular-season meeting 64-54 in College Park. Bittle scored 16 points and added seven rebounds, while guard Takai Simpkins also scored 16 points and forward Kwame Evans Jr. added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Oregon was able to secure its first Big Ten win of the season in that game, although it went on to win just four more conference games. The Ducks enter this matchup with a 12-19 overall record and a 5-15 conference record, while the Terrapins have an 11-20 overall record and a 4-16 record in conference play.

The two sides met for the first time in the 2024-25 season, when Oregon first entered the Big Ten. The Ducks are 2-0 in the series history, also winning the first meeting 83-79.

What a First-Round Win Would Mean

Iowa forward Cam Manyawu (3) reacts during a basketball game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Feb. 17, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The winner of the first-round matchup will advance to play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the tournament. A potential win in the second-round means playing the Ohio State Buckeyes in the third round, and a win in that game would mean playing the tournament No. 1 seed, the Michigan Wolverines, in the quarterfinals.

The Ducks can’t change their regular-season record, but a deep tournament run would send out Bittle in a positive manner and give the program confidence heading into next season.

Maryland comes into the first-round game off a four-game losing streak. Oregon knows it can beat the Terrapins since it’s taken every meeting so far, and the Ducks enter as the higher seed coming off a win.