Oregon Ducks Injury Report Ahead of Big Ten Tournament Opener vs. Maryland

The Oregon Ducks are set to face the Maryland Terrapins in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Tuesday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. In what has been one of their most frustrating seasons in recent memory, the Ducks enter the Big Ten Tournament looking to finish the year on a high note.

Led by coach Dana Altman, the Ducks are the No. 16 seed entering the tournament, posting a 12-19 overall record and are 5-15 in Big Ten play. The Terrapins come in as the No. 17 seed with an 11-20 overall record, and finished the regular season at 4-16 in Big Ten play. The winner will play against the No. 9-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round on Wednesday.

Oregon forward Dezdrick Lindsay moves the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has faced Maryland once before this season, with their only meeting coming on Jan. 2 in College Park, a game that the Ducks won 64-54. Ahead of Tuesday’s first round Big Ten Tournament matchup, here’s a look at the injury report for the Ducks.

Oregon Ducks Injury Report

Mar 7, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Jackson Shelstad - Out

One of the biggest losses that the Ducks have suffered this season has been to star guard Jackson Shelstad, who is out for the year with a hand injury. Due to his season-ending injury, Shelstad recently applied for a medical redshirt.

The junior Oregon guard last played in the Ducks' 80-57 home win over the Omaha Mavericks on Dec. 28, the game in which he suffered his season-ending hand injury. In the 12 games that he played for the Ducks this season, Shelstad averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, center, potentially out for the season with a hand injury, joins the team before the Michigan State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Jan. 20, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His absence has significantly impacted the Ducks' struggles this season, as during his three seasons with Oregon, Shelstad, along with center Nate Bittle, have been the backbone of the team’s offensive success.

Ege Demir - Out

Jan 20, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Ege Demir (16) warms up on the court before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon center Ege Demir is also out for the season with a shoulder injury. Demir last played in the Ducks' 68-52 home loss to the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans on Jan. 20, a game in which he scored four points, three rebounds, and one steal.

In his first season with Oregon, the native of Kaduna, Nigeria, averaged 2.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.3 assists for the Ducks. Demir scored a season-high 15 points and 11 rebounds in the Ducks' 104-62 win over the UC Davis Aggies on Dec. 13 at Matthew Knight Arena.

Devon Pryor - Out

Jan 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) drives to the basket against defense by Oregon Ducks forward Devon Pryor (22) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon forward Devon Pryor is also likely out for the season and has been sidelined since the Ducks' 73-57 home loss to the UCLA Bruins on Jan. 28 with a nagging groin injury. In his first season with the Ducks, the Texas Longhorns transfer forward has averaged 2.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

What to Watch For In Oregon's Matchup Against Maryland

Oregon looks to keep its season alive with a first-round win over Maryland. The matchup between Oregon and Maryland is scheduled to be the first of the Big Ten Tournament, which is scheduled to run from Tuesday to Sunday at the United Center in Chicago.

The tip-off between the Ducks and Terrapins on Tuesday at the United Center is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on Peacock. Oregon is currently a 3.5-point favorite over Maryland, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

