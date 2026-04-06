Another Oregon Player Set To Enter Transfer Portal After Disappointing Season
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The Oregon Ducks are losing another player to the transfer portal. Forward Devon Pryor told League Ready that he would be entering the portal per college basketball recruiting analyst Sam Kayser.
Devon Pryor Entering Transfer Portal
2025-2026 was Devon Pryor’s one and only season playing for the Oregon Ducks. In 16 games played for the Ducks, Pryor averaged 2.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Pryor missed the final two months of the season with a groin injury.
Before to coming to Oregon, Pryor played for the Texas Longhorns from 2023-2025. Coming out of high school in the 2023 recruiting class, Pryor was rated as a four-star forward and ranked as the No. 47 small forward in his class.
In Pryor’s last season with the Longhorns in 2024-25, he averaged 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. In that following offseason, he entered the portal and transferred to Oregon.
Another Oregon Transfer
Devon Pryor is the fifth player from Oregon’s 2025-26 team that will be entering the portal. The other four are guard JJ Frakes, guard Jackson Shelstad, forward Kwame Evans Jr., and forward Dezdrick Lindsay.
Losing Shelstad and Evans are the two biggest losses in the portal. This season, they were among two of Oregon’s three leading scorers along with center Nate Bittle. Shelstad only played in 12 games due to injury, but when he was on the floor, he averaged 15.6 points and 4.9 assists per game.
Evans on the other hand had his best season in college, averaging 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
2025-26 was the third season in Eugene for both Shelsatd and Evans and they will now be on the move for the next chapter in their college basketball careers.
Ducks 2025-26 Season
The 2025-26 season was Oregon’s worst since coach Dana Altman took over in Eugene in 2010. Oregon finished with an overall record of 12-20 and a mark of 5-15 in Big Ten conference play. The Ducks finished tied for 15th place in the Big Ten with the Northwestern Wildcats, missing the 2026 NCAA Tournament in the process.
With the struggles of the past season combined with Oregon’s No. 27 ranked 2026 recruiting class and key losses in the portal, there is cause for concern about the outlook of the 2026-27 team.
With Bittle out of eligibility and Oregon next two leading scorers in the portal, there will have to be a complete makeover of the team for Altman.
It doesn't make matters easier when taking into account what conference the Ducks will be playing in next season. The Big Ten was one of the best leagues in college basketball this season. The regular season champion in the Big Ten were the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan is getting ready to play in the 2026 National Championship game against the UConn Huskies.
If the Wolverines win, they will be the first Big Ten team since 2000 to win a national title in men's college basketball.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1