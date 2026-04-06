Another Oregon Player Set To Enter Transfer Portal After Disappointing Season

The Oregon Ducks are losing another player to the transfer portal. Forward Devon Pryor told League Ready that he would be entering the portal per college basketball recruiting analyst Sam Kayser.

Devon Pryor Entering Transfer Portal

Jan 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Devon Pryor (22) warms up on the court before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

2025-2026 was Devon Pryor’s one and only season playing for the Oregon Ducks. In 16 games played for the Ducks, Pryor averaged 2.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Pryor missed the final two months of the season with a groin injury.

NEWS: Oregon forward Devon Pryor is entering the transfer portal, he told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-7 junior is a former four-star recruit who began his career playing two seasons at Texas before spending one in Eugene.



He averaged 2.9PPG, 2.5RPG and 1.2APG in 16 games this… pic.twitter.com/wAUKaOOgVi — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 5, 2026

Before to coming to Oregon, Pryor played for the Texas Longhorns from 2023-2025. Coming out of high school in the 2023 recruiting class, Pryor was rated as a four-star forward and ranked as the No. 47 small forward in his class.

In Pryor’s last season with the Longhorns in 2024-25, he averaged 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. In that following offseason, he entered the portal and transferred to Oregon.

Another Oregon Transfer

Dec 28, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) on the court for early warmups before the game against the Omaha Mavericks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Devon Pryor is the fifth player from Oregon’s 2025-26 team that will be entering the portal. The other four are guard JJ Frakes, guard Jackson Shelstad, forward Kwame Evans Jr., and forward Dezdrick Lindsay.

Losing Shelstad and Evans are the two biggest losses in the portal. This season, they were among two of Oregon’s three leading scorers along with center Nate Bittle. Shelstad only played in 12 games due to injury, but when he was on the floor, he averaged 15.6 points and 4.9 assists per game.

Evans on the other hand had his best season in college, averaging 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

2025-26 was the third season in Eugene for both Shelsatd and Evans and they will now be on the move for the next chapter in their college basketball careers.

Ducks 2025-26 Season

Oregon head coach Dana Altman yells as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Feb. 25, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025-26 season was Oregon’s worst since coach Dana Altman took over in Eugene in 2010. Oregon finished with an overall record of 12-20 and a mark of 5-15 in Big Ten conference play. The Ducks finished tied for 15th place in the Big Ten with the Northwestern Wildcats, missing the 2026 NCAA Tournament in the process.

With the struggles of the past season combined with Oregon’s No. 27 ranked 2026 recruiting class and key losses in the portal, there is cause for concern about the outlook of the 2026-27 team.

With Bittle out of eligibility and Oregon next two leading scorers in the portal, there will have to be a complete makeover of the team for Altman.

It doesn't make matters easier when taking into account what conference the Ducks will be playing in next season. The Big Ten was one of the best leagues in college basketball this season. The regular season champion in the Big Ten were the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan is getting ready to play in the 2026 National Championship game against the UConn Huskies.

If the Wolverines win, they will be the first Big Ten team since 2000 to win a national title in men's college basketball.