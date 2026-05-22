Players Era Tournament Bracket Raises Stakes Early for Oregon

The bracket for the Players Era 16 tournament in Las Vegas is set, and the Oregon Ducks are walking straight into arguably one of the most interesting matchups of non-conference play.

Oregon will open the tournament against St. John’s in November. The matchup sets up the first-ever head-to-head meeting between legendary coaches Dana Altman and Rick Pitino despite decades of overlap in the sport.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino reacts with guard Dylan Darling (0) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Players Era 16 field features several of the nation’s top programs, including Tennessee, Louisville, Gonzaga, Alabama, Baylor, Michigan, and Iowa State.

But for Oregon fans, the attention shifts toward Altman versus Pitino because of how differently the two programs stand entering the 2026 season.

The matchup carries historical weight beyond just the teams on the jerseys. Altman and Pitino are the only two coaches in Division I men’s basketball history to win Conference Coach of the Year honors at four different schools across four different conferences.

Mar 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Altman accomplished the feat at Marshall, Kansas State, Creighton, and Oregon, while Pitino matched it at Kentucky, Louisville, Iona, and St. John’s.

Yet somehow, the two coaching icons have never faced each other on the court.

That all changes this November in Las Vegas.

Dana Altman Facing Pressure Entering 2026 Season

For Pitino and St. John’s, the game represents another step in what has become one of the strongest rebuilds in college basketball. The Red Storm are coming off back-to-back Big East titles and a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) sits in the huddle in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Oregon enters the season surrounded by uncertainty.

From the outside, the Ducks look like a program trying to rediscover its identity after a disappointing 12-20 campaign and a 5-15 record in the Big Ten Conference. For years, Oregon basketball felt almost automatic under Altman when March arrived; however, that consistency has faded.

The pressure surrounding Altman entering this season is impossible to ignore. Following his latest extension, Altman is under contract through the 2026-27 season, and with the veteran coach turning 68 this summer, there seems to be a growing belief this could be the final chapter of his Oregon tenure.

That urgency showed throughout the offseason.

Jan 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks starting guard Jackson Shelstad (3) on the bench with an injury before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon had to rebuild its entire roster after losing multiple key contributors, including former starting point guard Jackson Shelstad and former five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr. Altman responded aggressively in the transfer portal, adding experienced talent across the floor.

Former Boston College guard Fred Payne arrives after averaging 15.8 points per game last season, while Tyrone Riley gives Oregon another versatile wing. Jasper Johnson (Kentucky) and Jerry Easter II (USC) add additional scoring threats, while Dwayne Aristode brings another talented perimeter option after arriving from Arizona.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The frontcourt was also completely reshaped with additions like Taylor Bol Bowen, Andrew Meadow, and Pharaoh Compton.

Oregon vs. St. John’s Matchup Carries Massive Early-Season Stakes

Although it’s undeniable that Altman and his staff have acquired a lot of talent out of the portal, the challenge is getting all of those pieces to work immediately.

Oregon men's basketball coach Dana Altman, center, brings his team together before their game against Penn State at Matthew Knight in Eugene Feb. 14, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is another reason that makes Oregon’s matchup against St. John’s so compelling. Pitino currently represents stability and proven modern roster construction. Altman, meanwhile, is trying to prove his long-successful formula of development and portal integration can still produce high-level results in the constantly changing NIL era.

The Players Era Tournament feels bigger than just another November event for Oregon.

For Altman and the Ducks, it may serve as an early measuring stick for whether this rebuild can revive Oregon basketball before time runs out.

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