Oregon Baseball Without Key Leader for Regular-Season Finale

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks (37-15, 19-10 Big Ten) have evened up their critical regular-season series with the No. 17 USC Trojans (42-13, 20-9 Big Ten) on Friday night, May 15, 4-3.

The Ducks' hopes of winning the series will be impacted by a key loss in the dugout. Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski won’t be with the team for the series finale at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, May 16, according to the Portland Tribune's Isaac Streeter.

Oregon Ducks Lose Coach Mark Wasikowski for USC Trojans Series Finale

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski, center, points out features of PK Park to Indiana coach Jeff Mercer before their game at PK Park in Eugene, March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wasikowski will be attending his daughter, Joelle Nicol's, graduation from Purdue University on the morning of the pivotal matchup with the Trojans. She will be receiving her doctorate degree in pharmacy.

In his place, hitting and assistant coach Jack Marder will be the man in charge. Marder was a utility man in his playing days with the Ducks from 2010 to 2011 and is now in his seventh season as a member of Wasikowski’s staff.

Oregon Ducks Prepare for Big Ten Conference Tournament

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney celebrates a double as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marder steps in work Wasikowski at a critical juncture in Oregon's season.

In the Big Ten Conference standings, the Ducks are currently a top-four seed and can push themselves up to the No. 3 seed with a win over the Trojans in the series finale on Saturday. The No. 24 Nebraska Cornhuskers (40-14, 22-7 Big Ten) will be the No. 2 seed, and the No. 1 UCLA Bruins (46-6, 26-2 Big Ten) will be the No. 1 seed.

The Big Ten Tournament is set for May 19 through 24 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. The top-12 programs will be invited to the postseason tournament, while the top-four seeds receive a double-bye and are immediately placed into the single-elimination quarterfinals on May 22.

The Big Ten Tournament semifinals will take place the next day, on May 23, followed by the championship game on May 24.

Naulivou Lauaki Jr. Continues to Hit Moon Bombs

Oregon’s Drew Smith, left, and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. celebrate a home run by Lauaki as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the Game 2 victory of the USC series, Oregon freshman first baseman Brayden Jaksa hit a three-run blast to left field to take the lead, 3-2. In the very next at-bat, designated hitter Naulivou Lauaki Jr. set off a solo launch to dead center field in the bottom of the fourth inning, 4-2.

The Springville, Utah native has 11 home runs on a .331 batting average through 33 games played. Lauaki Jr. has the second-best average exit velocity in the sport at around 113 miles per hour.

He may homer more than the average college baseball player, but he also swings and misses quite too frequently. An issue that comes with all that power and a lack of patience when down in the count at times.

NCAA Tournament Regionals, College World Series Hopes

Oregon infielder Maddox Molony, left, forces out USC outfielder Jack Basseer at second base as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon is in search of a "national seed," given to the top-16 teams in the country. Each school that is assigned a national seed is granted hosting rights for the NCAA Tournament's Regionals. D1Baseball currently places the Ducks at No. 17 in the Rating Percentage Index or RPI.

The Pacific Northwest program has hosted four Regionals since the format was created in 1999. It was 2012, 2013, 2021, and 2025 when they did so. As for the Super Regionals, Oregon has hosted twice in 2012 and 2023. They are looking for their second-ever College World Series appearance, first since 1954.

The Ducks have the tied for the No. 18-best odds to win the College World Series at +6000, according to DraftKings.

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