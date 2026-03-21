Three Big Questions for Oregon Ducks Basketball Entering Pivotal Offseason

The Oregon Ducks basketball team enters the offseason following one of their most frustrating and disappointing seasons under coach Dana Altman. In a season riddled with injuries and inconsistent play, Oregon finished with a 12-20 overall record and went 5-15 in Big Ten play.

Entering the offseason with key departures, Oregon fans are desperate for their basketball program to get back on track, with many signaling that it may be time for the Ducks to move on from Altman as coach.

Here are the three biggest questions for Oregon as they enter a pivotal offseason, following a bottom-three Big Ten finish.

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How Many Years Does Dana Altman Have Left At Oregon?

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

In spite of discussions surrounding Altman's future at Oregon and his potential retirement, Altman is expected to return to Oregon, following rumors surrounding his retirement.

The question moving forward is, how much longer will Altman be at Oregon? While Oregon can bounce back next season with the potential return of guard Jackson Shelstad and forward Kwame Evans Jr., who could be the top scoring leaders for the Ducks, another season like this year, or one that features the Ducks missing the NCAA Tournament, could end the Altman era in Eugene.

How Much Will Oregon Add In Transfer Portal?

Feb 28, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Sean Stewart (13) dunks the ball on Northwestern Wildcats guard Jake West (3) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The best way that Oregon can get back to competitive basketball next season is by adding talent through the transfer portal. Last offseason, the Ducks brought in three transfer commits, which included forwards Sean Stewart and Devon Pryor, along with guard Takai Simpkins. Out of those three transfers, Simpkins has the biggest impact for the Ducks, averaging 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

The Ducks' 2025 transfer class ranked No. 12 in the Big Ten, per 247Sports. With the departure of Oregon star center Nate Bittle this offseason, the Ducks will benefit from bringing in a stronger transfer portal class, especially if they hope to make it back to the tournament next season.

How Does Oregon Replace Center Nate Bittle?

Feb 25, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) greets fans after a win over the Wisconsin Badgers 85-71 at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

One of the biggest challenges for Oregon this offseason will be replacing the talent of star center Nate Bittle, who was one of the Ducks' top leading scorers during his five seasons in Eugene. This past season, despite facing injury struggles of his own, Bittle led the Ducks in scoring, averaging 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game for the Ducks.

With Bittle now departing after the season, the Ducks’ focus at the center position remains a question. Outside of numerous players at the forward position, Oregon’s backup center is Ege Demir, who averaged 2.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.3 assists before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. This offseason, look for the Ducks to pursue a center in the transfer portal to improve their depth at the position.

Several players from this year's Oregon roster could enter the transfer portal and Demir may be one of them.

With expectations unclear heading into 2026, Oregon's roster will be worth monitoring moving forward.