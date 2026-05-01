Oregon Ducks Add Latest Transfer Portal Commit From the Arizona Wildcats

In what has been a busy offseason for Oregon coach Dana Altman, the Ducks added their eighth transfer portal addition with the commitment of former Arizona forward Dwayne Aristode. A 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward from the Netherlands, Aristode arrives at Oregon as the No. 90-ranked transfer nationally and the No. 15 overall small forward, per 247Sports.

In his one season with Arizona, Aristode played in 35 games for the Wildcats, averaging 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. His addition improves Oregon’s depth at the forward position.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Dwayne Aristode (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following the loss of star forward Kwame Evans Jr. to the Villanova Wildcats this offseason, the Ducks have added three forwards in the transfer portal, in addition to Aristode, including Andrew Meadow (Boise State), Pharaoh Compton (San Diego State), and Taylor Boi Bowen (Alabama).

Among the three forwards, Meadow is the highest scorer. Last season with Boise State, Meadow averaged 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

Oregon Transfer Portal Additions At Guard

Mar 8, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) dribbles the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In response to losing guard Jackson Shelstad to the Louisville Cardinals in the transfer portal, the Ducks also added four guards highlighted by top scorers Fred Payne (Boston College) and Tyrone Riley IV (San Francisco), who looks to lead Oregon’s backcourt next season.

Guards Jerry Easter II (USC) and Jasper Johnson (Kentucky) also look to be key depth pieces for Oregon’s backcourt next season.

What Will Aristode's Role Be With the Ducks?

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Dwayne Aristode (2) celebrates against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Next season, expect Aristode to be a crucial piece at forward that the Ducks can rely on as they look to rebound following their worst season under Altman. The Ducks finished the 2025-26 season near the bottom of the Big Ten with a 12-20 overall record and went 5-15 in conference play.

Given Aristode is coming from a talented Arizona team that was considered among the best in college basketball last season, making the Final Four, Aristode despite only averaging 3.8 points per game, could make a strong case to be a starter for Oregon next season.

The Ducks have never had two consecutive losing seasons under Altman, and they look to avoid that streak and potentially return to competing for an NCAA Tournament spot.

Oregon's Transfer Portal Ranking Following Aristode's Commitment

Feb 28, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman gestures to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Following the addition of Aristode, the Ducks' transfer portal ranking improved to No. 32 overall, per 247Sports. The Ducks also now have the sixth-best transfer portal class in the Big Ten in the same rankings. The teams in the Big Ten ranked ahead of the Ducks include the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 3), Michigan Wolverines (No. 9), USC Trojans (No. 20), Maryland Terrapins (No. 24), and UCLA Bruins (No. 25).

Three out of the five Big Ten teams ranked ahead of the Ducks in the transfer portal rankings missed the tournament last season. The Wolverines and Bruins are the two that made the tournament, as Michigan won its first national championship since 1989 and UCLA fell to runners-up UConn in the Round of 32.

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