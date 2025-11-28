What Went Wrong For Oregon Basketball In Players Era Festival Tournament
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team capped off its second straight appearance in the Players Era Festival with a 76-66 loss to the Creighton Blue Jays. After winning the first-ever Players Era Festival in 2024, the Ducks fell flat in this year's tournament, which also included double-digit losses to the No. 21 Auburn Tigers and the San Diego State Aztecs.
Oregon's Struggles During Players Era Festival Tournament In Las Vegas
The Ducks exit the Players' Era Festival with a 4-3 overall record and many questions moving forward. To make matters worse, Oregon was dealt two major injury blows in the tournament. One of the crushing injury blows that the Ducks suffered was to leading scorer, center Nate Bittle, who suffered an ankle injury in the 97-80 loss to San Diego State on Tuesday.
Not having Bittle's scoring presence hurt the Ducks in the loss to Creighton. Junior forward Devon Pryor also suffered a groin injury early in the game against the Blue Jays. Pryor played only six minutes and scored no points and had one assist on 0-of-1 shooting from the field.
Besides the injuries they suffered throughout the tournament, the Ducks' biggest issues in all three of their losses were turnovers, defense, and their inconsistency throughout the games. In the losses to San Diego State and Creighton, the Ducks trailed by double digits at halftime in both games and allowed more than 40 points in the first half of each game.
The Ducks' defensive struggles were on full display in the 97-80 loss to the Aztecs. San Diego State shot 67 percent from the field and 48 percent from three-point range against Oregon, which proved to be the difference in their overwhelming victory.
In the opening loss of the Players Era Festival against Auburn, the Ducks were tied at 37 going into halftime. A poor second-half performance, however, which featured Oregon committing 18 turnovers in the game, led to an 84-73 loss to the Tigers. In all three games, turnovers proved to be a major issue for Oregon, as they committed nine or more in each matchup.
What's Next For Oregon After Players Era Festival Meltdown?
Things won't get any easier for the Ducks as they exit the Players' Era Festival. Oregon's first two games coming out of the tournament feature matchups against the red-hot USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on Tuesday and a road game against the No. 18 UCLA Bruins on Dec. 6 to open Big Ten play.
The Trojans, led by second-year coach Eric Musselman, are off to a 7-0 start, which includes winning the Maui Invitational. USC aims to keep that streak going against a struggling Oregon team, and the Ducks' performance against USC to open Big Ten play could be a key indicator of the direction the season is heading.
The status of Bittle and Pryor for Tuesday's matchup against USC is still unclear. If Bittle is unable to play, junior guard Jackson Shelstad will have to step up for the Ducks. Shelstad is second on the Ducks in scoring behind Bittle this season, averaging 15.7 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.
Oregon and USC will tip off their Big Ten conference schedule on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. PT at Matthew Knight Arena, with the game broadcast on FS1.