Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's Refreshing Reaction to Tosh Lupoi Exit Rumors
Rumors continue to swirl surrounding the Oregon Ducks’ coordinators taking head coaching positions elsewhere. Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi has quickly emerged as a top candidate for the opening with the California Golden Bears.
Lupoi played for the Golden Bears in college and later served as their defensive line coach until 2011. He may have the opportunity to return to his alma mater with the current coaching vacancy, after Cal fired former Oregon Ducks Justin Wilcox.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning addressed the recent rumors during his Monday press conference. Lanning provided interesting comments about setting up his staff for future opportunities and gave insight into his relationship with Lupoi.
What Dan Lanning Said About Tosh Lupoi
Lupoi served as a coach on the Alabama Crimson Tide staff from 2014 to 2018. He worked closely with Lanning in 2015 when Lanning was a graduate assistant, and they both coached the outside linebackers.
“Tosh is an unbelievable coach, right? I learned from him, as much as now, getting the opportunity to work together in this setting with me as a head coach, but I've learned from him back when I was a GA at Alabama,” Lanning said. “And he is a relentless worker and an unbelievable guy preparing.”
The Oregon head coach gave nearly a 500-word answer about Lupoi’s potential exit from the program, using it as an opportunity to rave about him. His reaction is refreshing and it's clear that Lanning wants his staff to have the best opportunities in their careers and life.
The Ducks’ defensive coordinator has been with the program since Lanning’s first season. He’s taken on different roles as a part of four different college football programs and three NFL teams in his 18-year coaching career.
“Anybody that wouldn't look at him would be crazy,” Lanning said. “I mean, he does an unbelievable job and has a reputation of doing an unbelievable job as a recruiter. But that's not all that he is. He is an unbelievable coach. He can coach every position on defense, understands offense, ball, puts in the time and effort.”
“So, when he gets his opportunity, I know he'll kill it, and at some point, that'll happen,” he continued. “I always talk about my goals for our staff and really myself, is for me to be able to help people advance, for opportunities for themselves that make a lot of sense.”
California fired head coach Wilcox after its week 13 loss to Stanford. An unprecedented number of coaches have been fired from their positions this season. Besides a potential reunion with the Golden Bears, Lupoi has also been linked to the UCLA Bruins job.
Is An Offseason of Changes Looming for Oregon?
There’s a chance that Oregon needs to fill not just one, but two coordinator roles in the offseason. Offensive coordinator Will Stein is also a highly sought-after candidate.
“I think it has to make unbelievable sense for him for it to happen (for Lupoi). And same for Will (Stein) and same for several coaches on our staff,” Lanning said. “We got a bunch of coaches that are going to be phenomenal head coaches when they get that chance. But we also have a really good product here that a lot of these guys have said no to a lot of great opportunities because they don't want to leave what we have here.”
Lanning is adamant that he’s determined to stay at Oregon for a long time, but significant changes to his staff are certainly possible. Stein’s name has been connected to openings at Arkansas and UCLA. Several position coaches have taken jobs in the NFL since Lanning arrived four years ago, and former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was hired as the head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils.
“They're certainly deserving. We get to have a great team here because of what they've done,” Lanning said about his staff. “And the great thing is our players understand that that's how opportunities work. Man, you go places, you work really hard, and the next opportunity comes. And it'll be the same for the players that are on our team, that you work really hard, you do a great job, at some point, you get the opportunity to go be in the NFL.”