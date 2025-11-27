Ducks Digest

Ranking Oregon Ducks New Flashy Uniforms Before Washington Game

The Oregon Ducks finish out their regular season with a road game against their Big Ten rival, the Washington Huskies. How does this final regular season uniform release rank compared to the Ducks' previous threads?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Eyeing down the final regular season game, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks head to Seattle to Husky Stadium for a Big Ten rivalry game against the Washington Huskies. With plenty of historic bad blood between these programs, the occasion called for an extra-flashy Nike uniform combination.

Worn by running back Noah Whittington, this uniform features the "Mighty Oregon" Generation O jersey with green pants and a yellow helmet with glossy green Oregon "O" decals. The undergarments for the combination are white, with white and green cleats to match.

This uniform was announced with a video montage of wide receiver Pat Johnson's 29 yard touchdown catch from quarterback Akili Smith during the Oregon vs. Washington game in 1997, in which the Ducks wore a similar color combination.

Noah Whittington wears the Oregon Duck's final regular season color combination for the game against Washington.
Noah Whittington wears the Oregon Duck's final regular season color combination for the game against Washington. / @GoDucks on X

How Oregon's Regular Season Uniforms Rank

With all the regular season uniforms for the Ducks revealed, it's time to rank each uniform against each other. Here's what the Oregon Ducks on SI team thinks about Oregon's unique uniform combinations (referencing Oregon uniform graphic designer Jonah Henderson ((@JonahNHenderon)) for uniform names):

1. "Grateful Duck" Black and Tie Dye (vs. Wisconsin)
2. "Straight Cash" Green and Yellow (vs. Oklahoma State)
3. "The Shoe Duck" Gray and Gold with Marble Helmet (vs. Oregon State)
4. "Mummy Duck" White and Black Glow In the Dark (@ Penn State)
5. "Warriors on the Willamette" Black and Green (vs. USC)
6. Green, White, and Yellow (@ Washington)
7. "Wings" Green and Yellow (vs. Montana State)
8. "The Big Green" Green and White with Marble Helmet (vs. Minnesota)
9. "The Riddler" Black and Green (vs. Indiana)
10. "Clean Slate" All-White with Marble Helmet (@ Rutgers)
11. "Apple Crisp" Green and White (@ Iowa)
12. "What’s (G)old is Green Again" White and Yellow (@ Northwestern)

What Oregon Fans Should Wear

Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green to match their team in Husky Stadium.

Fun fact: this is the first time in over ten years the Oregon Ducks have not had a white-themed game, and the first time the Ducks host a game not based on their traditional colors (green, white, black, yellow) like the tie dye game since 2019' "pink out" in honor of breast cancer survivors.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Au
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Helmet History

Throughout this season, the Ducks have accomplished a flurry of uniform firsts for the program.

The Ducks debuted their first ever marble helmet for the "Shoe Duck" uniform honoring Nike cofounders Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight. That marble base was adorned with two asymmetrical old gold brushed wings honoring the Greek goddess of victory Nike and the Oregon traditional helmet wing.

Against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the Ducks dropped another white marble base helmet with an all-white "Warp Speed" uniform, featuring black Duck wings and a Black "O" on the back.

The first team to ever debut a marble patterned helmet was a blue version for Navy in 2020.

Speaking of helmet, Oregon debuted the first ever fully-green wings on a yellow helmet and fully-black wings and white wings on any color helmet in school history this season.

Other Oregon Firsts

The Ducks also marked the first ever time they wore tie-dye uniforms with their "Grateful Duck" jerseys against Wisconsin, tributing the rock band The Grateful Dead.

Plus, for the fans of spooky designs, the Ducks also debuted their "Mummy Duck" logo for the first time against Penn State, incorporating a bandage design in the arm and leg wraps and gloves. The mummy logo and glow in the dark elements used in the uniform are both firsts for the Ducks.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after defeating the Pen
Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Fresh Oregon Kicks

For Duck fans looking to add more green and yellow to their closet, the Ducks of A Feather NIL collective recently released the "Egg Duck" University of Oregon x Ducks of a Feather x Nike Air Force 1 Lows. The shoes, available on the GOAT app on Thursday starting at 9:15 A.M., feature the white "Egg" version and a yellow "Duck" version. The shoes vary in design, harkening to the subject they're both named after (egg shell pattern on the "egg" and fuzzy suede on the "duck").

Originating from Oregon's deep relationship with Nike

Since the sportswear company's founder, Phil Knight, graduated from the University of Oregon in 1959, Nike has been tied to the Ducks. Nike frequently experiments with new technology on Oregon athletes, and their relationship with the Ducks is thoroughly detailed in a mini-documentary posted to the GoDucks Youtube.

