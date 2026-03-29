Oregon Ducks Basketball Lands Former Arizona State Sun Devils Recruit

In the midst of uncertainty surrounding the future of Oregon’s basketball program under coach Dana Altman, the Ducks received a commitment for their 2026 recruiting class on Sunday. Three-star small forward Seven Spurlock committed to Oregon from Dynamic Prep High School in Dallas, Texas, at a time when there are mixed feelings about the basketball program after a transfer portal exodus.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Spurlock is rated as the No. 200 overall player nationally, per 247Sports. Before his commitment to the Ducks, Spurlock received interest from several other schools, including Arizona State, Auburn, Houston, Missouri, and Nebraska.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Dynamic Prep (TX) guard Seven Spurlock (7) against Dream City (AZ) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Spurlock was recently committed and had signed with Arizona State. Spurlock decommitted from the Sun Devils on March 15.

What Seven Spurlock's Commitment Means For Oregon Ducks Basketball

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Dynamic Prep (TX) guard Seven Spurlock (7) against Dream City (AZ) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Spurlock commits to Oregon at a time when the Ducks are coming off one of their most frustrating seasons in recent memory. The Ducks finished the 2025-26 season with a 12-20 overall record and are 5-15 in Big Ten play.

Since the conclusion of their season, the Ducks have seen their two leading scorers, guard Jackson Shelstad and forward Kwame Evans Jr., both enter the transfer portal. Star center Nate Bittle, who led the Ducks in scoring last season, averaging 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, is out of college eligibility after his fifth year with Oregon.

With the majority of the Ducks' offensive production transferring out, Spurlock could be a potential day-one starter for Oregon. Spurlock is one of two commits in Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class. Tajh Ariza out of Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, is the Ducks' top recruit in the 2026 recruiting class.

Ariza is rated as a four-star recruit and is the No. 32 overall player nationally, per 247Sports. While most Ducks fans are more excited about his potential on the football field at tight end, Kendre Harrison is also committed to Oregon’s basketball teams as a dual-sport athlete. As a basketball recruit, Harrison is rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 154 player nationally, per 247Sports.

How Can Oregon Ducks Basketball Get Back On Track?

Oregon men's basketball coach Dana Altman, center, brings his team together before their game against Penn State at Matthew Knight in Eugene Feb. 14, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite Spurlock's commitment to the Ducks, there are still concerns about the future of Oregon's basketball program. The Ducks' 2026 recruiting class in basketball is ranked No. 11 in the Big Ten, per 247Sports.

Entering the offseason, many Oregon fans are desperate for Altman to address the Ducks' struggles in the transfer portal. With the loss of Shelstad and Evans, the Ducks need depth at the guard and forward positions.

Before last season’s frustrating finish, the Ducks were in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed before falling to the Arizona Wildcats in the Round of 32. While some Ducks fans may question if Oregon can get back to the tournament under Altman, the best way they can return to playing competitive basketball is by addressing their needs in the transfer portal.