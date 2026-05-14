Three Takeaways From Oregon's Big Ten Schedule Release

The Oregon Ducks' 2026-27 Big Ten basketball schedule was officially released on Tuesday. Following arguably their most frustrating year under coach Dana Altman, in which the Ducks finished 12-20 overall and 5-15 in Big Ten play, Oregon now knows its opponents for the 2026-27 season.

Entering the 2026-27 season, the Ducks are aiming not only to return to playing competitive basketball but also to be in a position to make the expanded 76-team NCAA Tournament next year. With the Ducks' 2026-27 Big Ten opponents officially released, here are the biggest takeaways.

Top Big Ten Basketball Teams Visiting Eugene

Feb 28, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman gestures to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Illinois Fighting Illini, who were both among the top Big Ten teams last season, will visit Eugene to take on the Ducks this upcoming season. Last season, the Ducks faced Illinois and Purdue on the road, getting blown out by the Fighting Illini by 26 points, but took the Boilermakers down to the wire at Mackey Arena, only losing 68-64.

While some still expect the Ducks to struggle next season, even with the addition of several talented transfer additions, Oregon looks to upset either Purdue or Illinois at Matthew Knight Arena.

Purdue and Illinois both beat Oregon when they played the Ducks in Eugene during the 2024-25 college basketball season. One of the most memorable stories from last season, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will also visit Eugene to take on the Ducks. Last season in Lincoln, the Ducks were dominated by coach Fred Hoiberg’s Nebraska squad, losing 90-55.

Potential Blowouts In the Mitten State

Jan 20, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches warmups before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Two of Oregon's most notable Big Ten road matchups next season will take place in the mitten state as the Ducks face both the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans. Last season, the Wolverines and Spartans, similar to Illinois and Purdue, were among the top teams in the Big Ten.

With the Ducks set to play in two of the most hostile road environments in the Big Ten, expect Oregon to lose both games by double digits. Oregon played both Michigan and Michigan State tough on the road during the 2024-25 season, but that was a different Ducks basketball program.

Difficult Road Slate

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman talks with forward Dezdrick Lindsay (4) against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to their road matchups against Michigan and Michigan State, the Ducks are also scheduled to face tough tests against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Wisconsin Badgers next season.

All three of these teams made the tournament last season, with the Hawkeyes advancing all the way to the Elite 8 for the first time since 1987. Last season, the Ducks faced Ohio State, Iowa, and Wisconsin at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

The Ducks upset the Badgers 85-71, but fell to both Ohio State and Iowa by double digits. In addition to these three matchups, Oregon looks to have success at home against the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Minnesota Golden Gophers, two teams that missed the tournament and had a losing conference record, along with the Ducks.

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