Oregon’s Big Ten Schedule Takes Shape With Opponent Reveal
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Following one of their most frustrating seasons under coach Dana Altman, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team has officially unveiled its opponents for the 2026-27 season. In addition to finishing the 2025-26 season with a 12-20 overall record, the Ducks went 5-15 in conference play, the third-worst in the Big Ten.
The Maryland Terrapins, who beat the Ducks in the Big Ten Tournament, and the Penn State Nittany Lions were the only other two teams that finished with a worse conference record than Oregon last season.
Entering the 2026-27 season with notable additions in the transfer portal, Oregon looks to be more competitive in conference play and get back to the NCAA Tournament. Here’s a look at their conference opponents on the road and who they’ll play twice.
Home Opponents Only
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Maryland Terrapins
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
During the 2025-26 regular season, the Ducks faced all seven of these opponents away from Matthew Knight Arena and went 1-6 in those matchups. The only team the Ducks had luck against was the Maryland Terrapins, whom they beat 64-54 on Jan. 2 in College Park.
Despite the other six losses, the Ducks took the Purdue Boilermakers, one of the top teams in college basketball last season, down to the wire at Mackey Arena, losing 68-64. The Ducks also lost 63-62 to the Northwestern Wildcats on a heartbreaking last-second basket.
Three of the five Ducks' Big Ten wins last season came in Eugene, and entering the 2026-27 season, Oregon aims to have more success at Matthew Knight Arena.
Away Opponents Only
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Wisconsin Badgers
Last season, the Ducks defeated both Penn State and Wisconsin by double digits in two of their most impressive wins in a frustrating year. The Ducks, however, didn’t have any luck against the other teams that they will face on the road next season, going 0-5 in those games.
The Ducks road matchups against the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans next season will likely be ugly, as those two teams will be among the top in the Big Ten. The last time the Ducks visited Michigan and Michigan State, they performed well in the first half before getting overwhelmed.
That Oregon team, however, was a much different squad than they are now, which will make it extremely difficult for the Ducks to find success this time around in their road trip to the mitten state. Oregon will look to find better luck in its other five road games.
Teams Oregon Plays Twice
Oregon will play its traditional Pac-12 rivals, the Washington Huskies, USC Trojans, and UCLA Bruins home and away next season. During the 2025-26 season, the Ducks were swept by the Bruins but split the series with the USC Trojans and Washington Huskies.
Oregon has yet to announce its non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season. Last season, the Ducks went 7-4 in non-conference play, highlighted by a brutal showing at the Players Era Festival, which included losses to the Auburn Tigers, Creighton Blue Jays, and San Diego State Aztecs, all lost by double digits.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.