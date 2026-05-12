Oregon’s Big Ten Schedule Takes Shape With Opponent Reveal

Following one of their most frustrating seasons under coach Dana Altman, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team has officially unveiled its opponents for the 2026-27 season. In addition to finishing the 2025-26 season with a 12-20 overall record, the Ducks went 5-15 in conference play, the third-worst in the Big Ten.

The Maryland Terrapins, who beat the Ducks in the Big Ten Tournament, and the Penn State Nittany Lions were the only other two teams that finished with a worse conference record than Oregon last season.

Jan 5, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman looks on during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Entering the 2026-27 season with notable additions in the transfer portal, Oregon looks to be more competitive in conference play and get back to the NCAA Tournament. Here’s a look at their conference opponents on the road and who they’ll play twice.

Home Opponents Only

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana Hoosiers

Maryland Terrapins

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northwestern Wildcats

Purdue Boilermakers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

During the 2025-26 regular season, the Ducks faced all seven of these opponents away from Matthew Knight Arena and went 1-6 in those matchups. The only team the Ducks had luck against was the Maryland Terrapins, whom they beat 64-54 on Jan. 2 in College Park.

Despite the other six losses, the Ducks took the Purdue Boilermakers, one of the top teams in college basketball last season, down to the wire at Mackey Arena, losing 68-64. The Ducks also lost 63-62 to the Northwestern Wildcats on a heartbreaking last-second basket.

Three of the five Ducks' Big Ten wins last season came in Eugene, and entering the 2026-27 season, Oregon aims to have more success at Matthew Knight Arena.

Away Opponents Only

Oregon head coach Dana Altman looks toward the scoreboard as he walks off the court as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Feb. 17, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan State Spartans

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Ohio State Buckeyes

Penn State Nittany Lions

Wisconsin Badgers

Last season, the Ducks defeated both Penn State and Wisconsin by double digits in two of their most impressive wins in a frustrating year. The Ducks, however, didn’t have any luck against the other teams that they will face on the road next season, going 0-5 in those games.

The Ducks road matchups against the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans next season will likely be ugly, as those two teams will be among the top in the Big Ten. The last time the Ducks visited Michigan and Michigan State, they performed well in the first half before getting overwhelmed.

That Oregon team, however, was a much different squad than they are now, which will make it extremely difficult for the Ducks to find success this time around in their road trip to the mitten state. Oregon will look to find better luck in its other five road games.

Teams Oregon Plays Twice

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Drew Carter (12) dribbles the ball against Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon will play its traditional Pac-12 rivals, the Washington Huskies, USC Trojans, and UCLA Bruins home and away next season. During the 2025-26 season, the Ducks were swept by the Bruins but split the series with the USC Trojans and Washington Huskies.

Oregon has yet to announce its non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season. Last season, the Ducks went 7-4 in non-conference play, highlighted by a brutal showing at the Players Era Festival, which included losses to the Auburn Tigers, Creighton Blue Jays, and San Diego State Aztecs, all lost by double digits.

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