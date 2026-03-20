The Oregon Basketball Player Ducks Can't Lose To Transfer Portal

Following one of their most frustrating seasons in recent memory, which featured finishing with a 12-20 overall record and going 5-15 in Big Ten play, the Oregon Ducks are looking to regroup and return to playing competitive basketball next year. Coach Dana Altman and the Ducks now enter a pivotal offseason, in which there will be many questions surrounding the future of Oregon’s program.

The Ducks are set to lose Oregon center Nate Bittle this offseason, and guard Jackson Shelstad could return to the Ducks for next season following the right-hand injury that left him out for the year. Entering next season, however, there is one player that the Ducks can’t afford to lose to the transfer portal, and that is junior guard Kwame Evans Jr.

Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. shoots free throws to seal the Ducks win as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In three seasons with Oregon, Evans has been a valuable piece to the Ducks, and despite being on a struggling team, he could be the missing piece to a championship contender next season if he opts to transfer.

Kwame Evans Jr.'s Impact For Oregon Ducks

Mar 7, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) warms up before the game against the Washington Huskies at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

This past season with Oregon, Evans averaged 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, a career-best for the Ducks forward. Evans stepped massively during Shelstad’s absence, leading Oregon offensively.

Following Shelstad’s injury, which he suffered in the Ducks' 80-57 win over the Omaha Mavericks on Dec. 28, Evans scored in double figures in 13 of Oregon’s games, which included a season-high 24 points in the Ducks' 73-57 home loss to the UCLA Bruins on Jan. 28.

With Bittle now departing from Eugene, Evans steps in as the next scoring option for the Ducks and could be the primary scorer depending on Shelstad’s future with Oregon. For an Oregon basketball program that is in the midst of much uncertainty entering next season, the last thing the Ducks need is to lose one of their top players to the transfer portal.

Why Ducks Should Utilize Transfer Portal This Offseason

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Wei Lin (23) brings the ball up court against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In addition to Evans, several Oregon players look to step up for the Ducks next season if they choose to stay in Eugene. One of those players who could complement Evans well next season in the Ducks' starting lineup is guard Wei Lin. This past season, Lin made some promising strides for the Ducks and looks to take a step further next season.

During the 2025-26 regular season, Lin averaged 6.6 points, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 rebounds per game for the Ducks. With key departures, Oregon could also add key pieces through the transfer portal to help it get back on track next season.

Following a 2024-25 season, the Ducks added three commits in the transfer portal, which included Takai Simpkins, forwards Devon Pryor and Sean Stewart. The addition of these transfers gave the Ducks the No. 12-ranked transfer class in the Big Ten, per 247Sports. An aggressive approach by Altman and the Ducks this offseason could be what Oregon needs to get back to playing competitive basketball in the Big Ten.