Oregon Ducks Contacting Top Transfer Portal Guard

After one of their most frustrating seasons in recent memory, the Oregon Ducks basketball program is in desperate need of a revival under coach Dana Altman, as fan interest is beginning to diminish.

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This past season, Oregon finished with its worst record under Altman, going 12-20 overall and 5-15 in Big Ten play. The best way the Ducks can regain the interest from Oregon’s fanbase and return to playing competitive basketball is through an aggressive approach in the transfer portal.

Feb 28, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman gestures to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

A potential target for the Ducks is VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr., one of the top players who entered the transfer portal this offseason. Oregon is one of several schools that Hill has heard from since entering the portal.

What Addition Of Terrence Hill Jr. Would Mean For Oregon

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) celebrates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr., one of the top players in the portal, has heard from these schools so far, he told @LeagueRDY:



Maryland

West Virginia

Florida

Arkansas

Tennessee

Kansas

Creighton

Texas

Ole Miss

LSU

Oregon

Vanderbilt

Kentucky

USC

UCLA

Seton Hall

DePaul… https://t.co/ua8zyaBO9A pic.twitter.com/n5VTv7zVmQ — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 8, 2026

In addition to Oregon, other Big Ten schools that have reached out to Hill include the Maryland Terrapins, USC Trojans, and UCLA Bruins. Landing Hill would be a major pickup for the Ducks and give fans something to be excited about after a frustrating season.

Last season for the Rams, Hill averaged 15.0 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game. Hill’s highlight of the season came in VCU’s miraculous come-from-behind first-round 82-18 overtime win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

In the win, Hill led the Rams with 34 points, five assists, and five rebounds, on 13-of-23 shooting from the field. Hill’s scoring is exactly what Oregon needs added to its roster. However, given the state of the Ducks basketball program, the former VCU star is likely to take his talents to a team that needs one marquee player to help them win a championship, and that is not Oregon.

Oregon's Transfer Portal Departures

Dec 28, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) on the court for early warmups before the game against the Omaha Mavericks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Since Oregon’s basketball season concluded with a 70-60 loss to the Maryland Terrapins in the first round of the Big Ten tournament, the Ducks have seen multiple players enter the transfer portal. Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans Jr. are among the notable Ducks players who have departed.

Four other Oregon players have also entered the portal, including forwards Dezdrick Lindsay and Devon Pryor. Oregon is also losing two other players at the guard position, with JJ Frakes and Wei Lin.

With the Ducks' notable pieces this offseason in the transfer portal, the top position for Oregon to add is at guard. Oregon also has to figure out its replacement for star center Nate Bittle, who ran out of eligibility after five seasons with the Ducks.

Oregon guard Wei Lin puts up a shot as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Feb. 25, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Amid a frustrating season, Bittle led the Ducks, averaging 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. Bittle did this in a season where he struggled with injuries of his own. At the height of conference play, he was out for a month with an ankle injury.

With so many questions regarding Altman’s future entering the 2026-27 season, how Oregon utilizes the transfer portal this offseason will be an early indication of whether next year is any similar to what Ducks fans just witnessed.