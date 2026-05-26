Oregon Ducks Battling SEC Schools for Four-Star Guard Recruit

The Oregon Ducks basketball program is looking to bounce back from one of its most frustrating seasons under coach Dana Altman, entering the 2026-27 college basketball season. Last season, the Ducks finished at the bottom of the Big Ten with a 12-20 overall record and went 5-15 in conference play.

To avoid a second consecutive losing season, the Ducks have made notable transfer additions this offseason and remain active on the recruiting trail. One of the recruits that Altman and the Ducks are actively pursuing is 2027 four-star guard Chase Lumpkin. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Lumpkin expressed interest in scheduling a visit to Eugene.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman talks with forward Dezdrick Lindsay (4) against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Of course, it’s Nike Headquarters,” Lumpkin told Tipton. “I love the school. Great facility. Nice coaching staff.”

In addition to Oregon, the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kentucky Wildcats, Georgia Bulldogs, Louisville Cardinals, and Florida State Seminoles are among the teams in consideration for Lumpkin.

The 6-4, 170-pound guard out of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, is ranked as the No. 5 shooting guard and No. 56 nationally in the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Lumpkin is also ranked as the No. 8 overall player in Georgia.

Oregon Ducks' Recent Activitity on Recruiting Trail

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman works the sideline against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

While the Ducks currently don’t have any commits in their 2027 recruiting class, Lumpkin would be a valuable addition as Altman hopes to add to the talented pieces that he acquired during the 2026 cycle.

Notable recruits are the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class, which could help change the trajectory of Oregon’s basketball program and compete in the Big Ten again, including four-star forward Tajh Ariza, three-star Seven Spurlock, and four-star center Kendre Harrison, who is also committed to the Ducks football team and has the potential to be the next star tight end for coach Dan Lanning’s squad.

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 27 overall, per 247Sports. The Ducks' ranking is eighth in the Big Ten behind the Michigan Wolverines (No. 4), Michigan State Spartans (No. 5), Illinois Fighting Illini (No. 6), Purdue Boilermakers (No. 8), USC Trojans (No. 9), Maryland Terrapins (No. 10), and Indiana Hoosiers (No. 21).

Oregon Ducks Incoming Transfer Portal Commits Entering 2026 Season

Feb 17, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) reacts to a foul call during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Oregon’s biggest strengths heading into what fans hope is a bounce-back season are by far its transfer portal additions. After losing team leaders center Nate Bittle, guard Jackson Shelstad, and forward Kwame Evans Jr., Altman had to make a splash in the offseason for the Ducks.

Among the eight transfer portal commits for the Ducks this offseason, former Boston College guard Fred Payne, Boise State forward Andrew Meadow, and San Francisco guard Tyrone Riley are the two who could make the biggest impact.

Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Dwayne Aristode (2) looks on during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Wildcats at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Other transfer additions for the Ducks that are worth watching include former San Diego State forward Pharaoh Compton, Arizona forward Dwayne Aristode, Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen, Kentucky guard Jasper Johnson, and USC guard Jerry Easter II.

Oregon's 2026 transfer portal class is ranked No. 34 overall and sixth in the Big Ten, per 247Sports, behind the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 4), Michigan Wolverines (No. 10), USC Trojans (No. 19), Maryland Terrapins (No. 25), and the UCLA Bruins (No. 26).

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