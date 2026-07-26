Oregon Ducks' Dana Altman Has Eyes on Three Names in Different Recruiting Classes

Towards the end of July, the transfer portal has diminished. That might change with the pending age-based eligibility lawsuits coming from Class of 2022 athletes.

With the new 5-in-5 model in place, players who have just under four years of college basketball experience to their name believe they deserve one final season of eligibility. Coach Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks have a target in mind if he were to win his case with the NCAA.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Duke Brennan (24) shoots against the Utah State Aggies in the first half during a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Villanova Wildcats' Duke Brennan

According to 247 Sports' Dushawn London, Oregon has 'zeroed in' on Villanova Wildcats center Duke Brennan. The 6-10 and 250-pound big man started his career with the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2022-23, transferred to the Grand Canyon Antelopes for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, and most recently competed with Villanova in 2025-26. He has suited up for 133 games in his collegiate career.

With the Wildcats this past season, Brennan averaged 12.4 points on a 65.8 field goal percentage across 32 starts. He averaged a double-double with his 10.3 rebounds per game, 4.1 of which were on the offensive glass.

The Ducks have 14 of their 15 available roster spots filled, with freshman forward Kendre Harrison planning to join the program at the conclusion of the college football season. If they were to make a last-minute addition, it should come in the frontcourt to bolster their size alongside 6-9 senior Sean Stewart, 6-10 Alabama Crimson Tide senior transfer Taylor Bol Bowen, 6-7 San Diego State Aztecs junior transfer Pharoah Compton, and 6-8 Arizona Wildcats sophomore transfer Dwayne Aristode.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2027's Mahamadou Diop

On Adidas' 3SSB AAU circuit with Southern California's Dream Vision, 6-10 and 210-pound center Mahamadou Diop received an offer from Oregon after the 3SSB Palmetto Road Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Rivals ranks the 2027 four-star prospect from San Gabriel Academy in San Gabriel, California, as the No. 53 overall recruit, No. 7 for his position, and No. 6 player coming out of the state of California.

In the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class, Altman has yet to receive a commitment. Here are the offers they have given out thus far:

Five-star guard Adan Diggs

Five-star forward DeMarcus Henry

Five-star guard Nasir Anderson

Five-star forward Paul Osaruyi

Four-star center Isaiah Hill

Four-star guard Jalen Davis

Four-star guard Jarvis Hayes Jr.

Four-star guard Chase Lumpkin

Four-star guard Oneal Delancy

Four-star forward Lyris Robinson

Four-star forward Jeremy Jenkins

Four-star forward King Rachal

Oregon coach Dana Altman brings his team together before their game against Omaha at Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2028's Evan Willis

On Puma's PRO16 AAU circuit with Southern California's BTI United, 6-7 and 180-pound forward Evan Willis landed an offer from the Oregon coaching staff at the conclusion of the NXTPRO Tournament in Richmond, Virginia.

Willis is one of the top defenders in the Class of 2028. The five-star recruit recently announced that he will be transferring to Utah Prep in Hurricane, Utah, from Crossroads in Santa Monica, California.

Rivals ranks Willis as the No. 9 overall recruit, No. 1 for his position, and No. 2 player coming out of the state of California.

In Oregon's 2027 recruiting class, the Ducks have yet to receive a commitment. Here are the offers they have given out thus far:

Five-star forward AJ Williams

Five-star guard Colton Hiller

Four-star guard Isiah Hamilton

Four-star guard Jordan Mize

Four-star guard Liam Mitakaro

Four-star guard Jaden McCullough

Four-star forward Owen Eteuati-Edw

Three-star guard Tyler Sutton

Unranked guard Carter Lockhart

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