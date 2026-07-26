Oregon Ducks' Dana Altman Has Eyes on Three Names in Different Recruiting Classes
Towards the end of July, the transfer portal has diminished. That might change with the pending age-based eligibility lawsuits coming from Class of 2022 athletes.
With the new 5-in-5 model in place, players who have just under four years of college basketball experience to their name believe they deserve one final season of eligibility. Coach Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks have a target in mind if he were to win his case with the NCAA.
Villanova Wildcats' Duke Brennan
According to 247 Sports' Dushawn London, Oregon has 'zeroed in' on Villanova Wildcats center Duke Brennan. The 6-10 and 250-pound big man started his career with the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2022-23, transferred to the Grand Canyon Antelopes for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, and most recently competed with Villanova in 2025-26. He has suited up for 133 games in his collegiate career.
With the Wildcats this past season, Brennan averaged 12.4 points on a 65.8 field goal percentage across 32 starts. He averaged a double-double with his 10.3 rebounds per game, 4.1 of which were on the offensive glass.
The Ducks have 14 of their 15 available roster spots filled, with freshman forward Kendre Harrison planning to join the program at the conclusion of the college football season. If they were to make a last-minute addition, it should come in the frontcourt to bolster their size alongside 6-9 senior Sean Stewart, 6-10 Alabama Crimson Tide senior transfer Taylor Bol Bowen, 6-7 San Diego State Aztecs junior transfer Pharoah Compton, and 6-8 Arizona Wildcats sophomore transfer Dwayne Aristode.
2027's Mahamadou Diop
On Adidas' 3SSB AAU circuit with Southern California's Dream Vision, 6-10 and 210-pound center Mahamadou Diop received an offer from Oregon after the 3SSB Palmetto Road Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Rivals ranks the 2027 four-star prospect from San Gabriel Academy in San Gabriel, California, as the No. 53 overall recruit, No. 7 for his position, and No. 6 player coming out of the state of California.
In the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class, Altman has yet to receive a commitment. Here are the offers they have given out thus far:
- Five-star guard Adan Diggs
- Five-star forward DeMarcus Henry
- Five-star guard Nasir Anderson
- Five-star forward Paul Osaruyi
- Four-star center Isaiah Hill
- Four-star guard Jalen Davis
- Four-star guard Jarvis Hayes Jr.
- Four-star guard Chase Lumpkin
- Four-star guard Oneal Delancy
- Four-star forward Lyris Robinson
- Four-star forward Jeremy Jenkins
- Four-star forward King Rachal
2028's Evan Willis
On Puma's PRO16 AAU circuit with Southern California's BTI United, 6-7 and 180-pound forward Evan Willis landed an offer from the Oregon coaching staff at the conclusion of the NXTPRO Tournament in Richmond, Virginia.
Willis is one of the top defenders in the Class of 2028. The five-star recruit recently announced that he will be transferring to Utah Prep in Hurricane, Utah, from Crossroads in Santa Monica, California.
Rivals ranks Willis as the No. 9 overall recruit, No. 1 for his position, and No. 2 player coming out of the state of California.
In Oregon's 2027 recruiting class, the Ducks have yet to receive a commitment. Here are the offers they have given out thus far:
- Five-star forward AJ Williams
- Five-star guard Colton Hiller
- Four-star guard Isiah Hamilton
- Four-star guard Jordan Mize
- Four-star guard Liam Mitakaro
- Four-star guard Jaden McCullough
- Four-star forward Owen Eteuati-Edw
- Three-star guard Tyler Sutton
- Unranked guard Carter Lockhart
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as Lead Writer and Editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.