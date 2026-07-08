Oregon Ducks Challenging Ohio State for Desired Title
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Since joining the Pacific Northwest program under leader Dan Lanning in February of 2025, Oregon Ducks wide receivers coach Ross Douglas has been a vital recruiter at his skill position of expertise. Not just on the West Coast, but across the entire United States of America.
He has built one of the potentially best wide receiver groups in all of college football for years to come through multiple recruiting cycles.
2027's Xavier Sabb
Five-star recruit Xavier Sabb, out of the 2027 class from Glassboro, New Jersey, committed to Oregon back on July 3. The 6-1, 195-pound wideout chose the Ducks over the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and UCLA Bruins.
Per Rivals, Sabb ranks as the nation's No. 32 overall prospect regardless of position, the No. 5 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 2 talent coming out of the state of New Jersey.
In his first three varsity high school football seasons, Sabb collected 2,396 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns on 145 receptions in 37 games played.
Oregon's Past, Present, Future Wide Receivers
Along with Sabb, Douglas has brought in the likes of 2027 four-star Dakota Guerrant from Harper Woods, Michigan, 2026 five-star Jalen Lott from Frisco, Texas, and 2026 four-star Messiah Hampton from Rochester, New York.
Not to mention a snag through the most recent edition of the NCAA transfer portal with UAB Blazers redshirt senior Iverson Hooks, who's expected to have a breakout campaign alongside the elite sophomore Dakorien Moore, the face of next season's special collection under Douglas.
As of right now, the Ducks have four wide receivers competing in the NFL.
- Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin
- Oakland Raiders' Malik Benson
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tez Johnson
- Dallas Cowboys' Traeshon Holden
None of these professional names has the star power yet. The focus is more on what is already present in the wide receiver room at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, along with what soon will be.
Sabb, Guerrant, Lott, Hampton, Hooks, and Moore all have their own personal style of play to possibly end up as premier NFL Draft picks down the road and find success at the highest level of football competition.
Current 'Wide Receiver U' Title Holder
What does 'Wide Receiver U' refer to? The college football program that produces the best of the best at the wide receiver position in the NFL.
Presently, the title is held by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Conference. The national powerhouse has produced numerous All-Pro players on the outside across the entirety of the league.
In total, nine former Buckeyes wide receivers are present on an NFL roster.
- New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave
- Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr.
- Cincinnati Bengals' Xavier Johnson
- New York Jets' Garrett Wilson
- New York Jets' Gee Scott
- Seattle Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka
- Tennessee Titans' Carnell Tate
- Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin
It will take some time for Oregon to surpass Ohio State in this certain discussion, but Douglas has put the program on the right track as he heads into his second season.
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as Lead Writer and Editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.