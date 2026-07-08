Oregon Ducks Challenging Ohio State for Desired Title

Since joining the Pacific Northwest program under leader Dan Lanning in February of 2025, Oregon Ducks wide receivers coach Ross Douglas has been a vital recruiter at his skill position of expertise. Not just on the West Coast, but across the entire United States of America.

He has built one of the potentially best wide receiver groups in all of college football for years to come through multiple recruiting cycles.

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2027's Xavier Sabb

Five-star recruit Xavier Sabb, out of the 2027 class from Glassboro, New Jersey, committed to Oregon back on July 3. The 6-1, 195-pound wideout chose the Ducks over the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and UCLA Bruins.

Per Rivals, Sabb ranks as the nation's No. 32 overall prospect regardless of position, the No. 5 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 2 talent coming out of the state of New Jersey.

In his first three varsity high school football seasons, Sabb collected 2,396 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns on 145 receptions in 37 games played.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) stands on the field during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon's Past, Present, Future Wide Receivers

Along with Sabb, Douglas has brought in the likes of 2027 four-star Dakota Guerrant from Harper Woods, Michigan, 2026 five-star Jalen Lott from Frisco, Texas, and 2026 four-star Messiah Hampton from Rochester, New York.

Not to mention a snag through the most recent edition of the NCAA transfer portal with UAB Blazers redshirt senior Iverson Hooks, who's expected to have a breakout campaign alongside the elite sophomore Dakorien Moore, the face of next season's special collection under Douglas.

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore celebrates with Duck fans during the game against Oklahoma State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As of right now, the Ducks have four wide receivers competing in the NFL.

Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin

Oakland Raiders' Malik Benson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tez Johnson

Dallas Cowboys' Traeshon Holden

None of these professional names has the star power yet. The focus is more on what is already present in the wide receiver room at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, along with what soon will be.

Sabb, Guerrant, Lott, Hampton, Hooks, and Moore all have their own personal style of play to possibly end up as premier NFL Draft picks down the road and find success at the highest level of football competition.

5. Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes, $10,021,250 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Current 'Wide Receiver U' Title Holder

What does 'Wide Receiver U' refer to? The college football program that produces the best of the best at the wide receiver position in the NFL.

Presently, the title is held by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Conference. The national powerhouse has produced numerous All-Pro players on the outside across the entirety of the league.

Oct 15, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs after the catch as Cincinnati Bengals safety Nick Scott (33) defends during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In total, nine former Buckeyes wide receivers are present on an NFL roster.

New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave

Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr.

Cincinnati Bengals' Xavier Johnson

New York Jets' Garrett Wilson

New York Jets' Gee Scott

Seattle Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka

Tennessee Titans' Carnell Tate

Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin

It will take some time for Oregon to surpass Ohio State in this certain discussion, but Douglas has put the program on the right track as he heads into his second season.

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