In the last three summers since the return of the nostalgic college football video game, EA Sports has brought everyone's attention back behind the controller.

The highly anticipated EA Sports College Football 27 video game will officially launch worldwide on July 9, and many personalities of the upcoming Oregon Ducks group can be found ranked quite high.

Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning stops to talk to a referee during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

As a whole, the Oregon team is one of the most exciting units that the nation will want to play with in the game. The Ducks lead in team ratings in EA Sports College Football 27 with an overall score of 91, followed by two other Big Ten Conference opponents in the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers, tied at 90.

Time to dive into the leader of the upcoming group in Eugene, Oregon, Heisman Trophy hopeful and redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game on April 25, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Dante Moore, Center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu

Oregon's aggressiveness through their marketing/advertising department, tied in with the always ambitious social media team, has mastered the idea of plastering the face of college football on billboards around Tokyo, Japan.

While gracing the cover of EA College Football 27, Moore ranks as the top player at his position with a 95 overall rating. He has a 95 rating in deep accuracy as well.

Moore's partner in crime and starting center, senior Iapani Laloulu, can not be forgotten with his 93 overall rating when snapping the ball.

Here are going to be Moore's favorite receiving targets during the 2026 season, both at the wide receiver and tight end spots.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore makes a catch for a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game on April 25, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speedy Wide Receiver, Physical Tight End Options

Coming off a stellar freshman season, sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore will be quarterback Moore's best scoring option through the air. Wide receiver Moore ranks at 88 overall.

Here are his teammates that quickly follow behind Moore at his position:

Redshirt senior wide receiver Iverson Hooks (88 overall)

Redshirt senior wide receiver Evan Stewart (87 overall)

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (86 overall)

Freshman wide receiver Gatlin Bair (81 overall)

Bair has a perfect 99 rating in speed before ever receiving any snaps in a college football contest.

As for the tight end spot, redshirt junior Jamari Johnson is the third-best available in the country at a 90 overall rating.

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stacked Defensive Line

The four core returnees for the Ducks at the defensive end and defensive tackle positions are a large reason why coach Dan Lanning has the most talented team to compete with in this new video game. Take a look at some of the nation's most elite edge rushers and interior linemen.

Senior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (94 overall, No. 2 for position)

Senior defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington (93 overall, No. 2 for position)

Senior outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti (92 overall, No. 4 for position)

Redshirt senior defensive tackle Bear Alexander (90 overall, No. 7 for position)

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. hauls in an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback, Safety Positions

Don't throw anywhere in the vicinity of junior strong safety Koi Perich and sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. in EA College Football 27.

From Oregon's secondary, Perich was given a 93 overall rating (No. 2 for his position) and Finney Jr. a 91 overall rating (No. 4 for his position). Perich is preparing for his first season in the Pacific Northwest after transferring in from the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

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