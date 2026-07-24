How Former Oregon Stars Like Nate Bittle Fared in NBA Summer League Experience

The 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, has come to a close, and Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle got his first taste with the Toronto Raptors on an Exhibit 10 contract.

The nearly seven-foot stretch big displayed his three-point ability tied in with his rim-protecting skills, but what stood out most was when Bittle made cross-court gambles that paid off in the shooter's hands and such passes that a man of his size shouldn't be able to make.

Oregon's Nate Bittle celebrates an exhibition game win against Utah after the game at Matthew Knight Arena on Oct. 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nate Bittle at NBA Summer League, Future in NBA

Out in the desert, Bittle averaged 9.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, and 2.2 assists across four appearances for the Raptors. He had a shooting split of 50.0 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from three-point range, and 100 percent from the charity stripe on only two attempts.

Bittle's most versatile performance in Sin City came in his summer league debut, finishing with 8 points on 3-for-7 field goals and 2-for-5 three-pointers, 10 rebounds, six blocks, and three assists versus the Miami Heat. Throughout his impressive summer stint, the Central Point, Oregon native showcased strong two-way capabilities and an excellent ability to size up plus block shots at the next level.

He was a late scratch for the final summer league matchup against the Denver Nuggets due to right knee soreness, which is a bit worrisome for someone who needs all the possible reps to collect film for scouts, coaches, and general managers from beyond the league.

Mar 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) drives against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those who are unaware of what an Exhibit 10 is, it's a one-year, non-guaranteed training camp deal that pays the league rookie minimum salary of approximately $1.4 million if Bittle were to make the team. This partnership gives him a chance of possibly making Toronto's 2026-27 opening day roster on a standard contract or spending the majority of his time with their G League affiliate, the Raptors 905, on a two-way contract that's worth 50 percent of the NBA minimum salary.

The Raptors currently have two of the maximum three players signed to a two-way deal, point guard Chucky Hepburn and shooting guard Jaden Bradley. If he’s waived before the start of the regular season, Bittle would most likely join a G League roster as a full-time player. If that happens, he could receive a bonus of up to $75,000 if at least 60 days with a franchise's G League affiliate are spent.

Nate Bittle's Measurements at G League Combine

Back in May at the G League Combine in Chicago, Illinois, the 2025 All-Big Ten Conference Third Team member went through the measurement/drill process and had the longest wingspan amongst all participants, but the worst vertical jumps at the event.

6-11.5 height

253.8-pounds

7-6 wingspan

26.5-inch no-step vertical jump

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Brandon Angel (21) dribbles the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Oregon Ducks at NBA Summer League

Alongside Bittle, Oregon forward Brandon Angel also suited up for Toronto in Las Vegas. The recent affiliate of Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Israeli Basketball Premier League contributed 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds across four games for the Raptors.

The third and final Duck at the NBA Summer League was wing TJ Bamba with the Denver Nuggets. Last summer, he played for the Brooklyn Nets and then joined La Laguna Tenerife of the Spanish Liga ACB.

With the Nuggets, Bamba only inputted 4.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in three appearances over the summer.

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