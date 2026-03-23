Three Oregon Players That Could Follow Kwame Evans Jr. in the Transfer Portal

The Oregon Ducks received unfortunate news on Wednesday as one of their top players from the 2025-26 season, forward Kwame Evans Jr., announced his intentions to enter into the transfer portal once it opens. In his three seasons for the Ducks, Evans was one of Oregon’s top scorers.

This past season for Oregon, Evans stepped up for the Ducks amid the season-ending right-hand injury to star guard Jackson Shelstad. Evans is averaging 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game this season for the Ducks.

Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. shoots free throws to seal the Ducks win as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Evans could’ve been the top scoring leader for the Ducks next season, especially with the departure of star center Nate Bittle, he now moves on to another program. Questions about Oregon coach Dana Altman and his future with the Ducks have surfaced after a disappointing season, and losing Evans may be the first of many roster changes.

Shelstad's future at Oregon is certainly worth monitoring, but here are three other players from the Ducks' 2025-26 season who could follow Evans and enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Wei Lin

Oregon guard Wei Lin moves the ball up the court as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest changes for Oregon this offseason will be at guard, as they lacked depth at the position the entire season. Oregon guard Wei Lin could be one of the players, in addition to Evans, to enter the transfer portal, but his decision could depend on the future of Shelstad.

In his sophomore season with the Ducks, Lin played in 30 games for Oregon, averaging 6.6 points, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 rebounds per game. Lin’s best performance for the Ducks this season came in their 88-85 overtime road loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Jan. 5, a game in which Lin scored a season-high 23 points, five assists, and one rebound, on 8-of-14 shooting from the field, including knocking down six three-pointers.

Lin’s return to Oregon will be a much-needed return for the Ducks; however, fans won’t be surprised if he’s one of the next players to follow in Evans footsteps.

Sean Stewart

Feb 28, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Sean Stewart (13) dunks the ball on Northwestern Wildcats guard Jake West (3) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

During his college career, Oregon forward Sean Stewart has transferred to a new school after every season. Before arriving in Eugene this year, Stewart played a season with the Duke Blue Devils (2023-24) and Ohio State Buckeyes (2024-25). That trend could continue this offseason with Stewart finding himself a place on a new roster next season.

This season with the Ducks, Stewart averaged 6.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Stewart scored a season-high 22 points and eight rebounds, on 10-of-14 shooting from the field in the Ducks' 81-71 home loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Jan. 27.

Jamari Phillips

Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jamari Phillips (24) during halftime against the Stanford Cardinal at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Another guard on Oregon’s roster, Jamari Phillips, could also enter the transfer portal this offseason. In his sophomore season with the Ducks, Phillips averaged 2.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.

Having not started for the Ducks in the 40 games that he's played at Oregon in his two seasons, Phillips may consider transferring to a new school where he can earn starting minutes next year.