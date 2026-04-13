Former Oregon Forward Kwame Evans Jr. Finds Transfer Portal Home

Former Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. has found a new team for the 2026-27 college basketball season. On Monday, Evans committed to the Villanova Wildcats, per On3's Joe Tipton, where he hopes to be a key player in leading the team to a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament. This past season, Villanova fell 86-76 to the Utah State Aggies in the first round.

Evans arrives at Villanova after three impressive seasons with Oregon, where he averaged 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. In what was one of the most frustrating seasons of coach Dana Altman’s tenure as Oregon’s coach, Evans stepped up for the Ducks amid injuries to key players, including star guard Jackson Shelstad.

Feb 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) drives the ball down court during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Evans finished his junior season with the Ducks, averaging 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. His talent at the forward position will be a valuable addition for a Villanova team that looks to remain one of the top teams in the Big East conference heading into next season.

In addition to falling in the first round of the tournament against Utah State, Villanova finished the season with a 24-9 overall record and third in the Big East, going 15-5 in conference play. The Wildcats were led last season by guard Tyler Perkins, who averaged 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Perkins is set to return to Villanova for his senior season, and it’ll be interesting to see how he and Evans gel together offensively.

Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Departures

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, center, potentially out for the season with a hand injury, joins the team before the Michigan State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Jan. 20, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to Evans' commitment to Villanova, several other former Oregon players who entered the transfer portal have committed to new schools for next season. On Sunday, Jackson Shelstad announced his commitment to the Louisville Cardinals, a team that was one of the most underrated teams in the country this past season from the ACC.

Forward Dezdrick Lindsay also committed to the Kansas State Wildcats, hoping to grow his talent. Forward Devon Pryor, guard JJ Frakes, guard Wei Lin, and center Ege Demir are the other four former Oregon players who entered the transfer portal and have not decided where to commit to for the 2026-27 season.

Oregon's Transfer Portal Additions

Jan 24, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; San Francisco Dons guard Tyrone Riley IV (5) celebrate a three-pointer against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

With nine outgoing transfers, the Ducks have added three forward commits, including San Diego State Aztecs' Pharaoh Compton, Boise State Broncos Andrew Meadow, and San Francisco Dons Tyrone Riley IV.

Riley from the Dons is the transfer to watch for Oregon entering next season, as he averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game last season. After finishing the 2025-26 season with a 12-20 overall record and going 5-15 in Big Ten play, Oregon fans hope that the addition of these three players will help the Ducks return to playing competitive basketball.

The Ducks may not be done in the transfer portal as the guard position remains one of their biggest needs entering next season, following the departures of Shelstad and Wei Lin this offseason.