Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Transfer Point Guard

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dana Altman have landed four commitments from the transfer portal, but the Ducks are still hosting potential prospects with spaces on the roster to fill.

The Ducks are now set to host one of the better prospects in the transfer portal, as they will be hosting former San Jose State point guard Colby Garland on Sunday, according to Sam Kayser. This is a massive visit due to the needs that the Ducks still need to fulfill in the transfer portal. After the season, Altman is only retaining one player on the Oregon roster in forward Sean Stewart.

Transfer Portal Prospect Colby Garland

Drake guard Colby Garland stands for a photo during media day, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Garland is fresh off a very productive season, as he finished his junior season with an average of 20.3 points (No. 28 among all players), 3.3 rebounds (ranked No. 150 or more among all players), and 4.6 assists (No. 90 among all players).

It's worth mentioning that he finished the season with solid shooting percentages for San Jose State. He shot 49 percent from the field, but shot 40 percent from three and 87 percent from the free throw line.

Garland currently ranks as the No. 75 player in the transfer portal and is rated as the No. 15 player at the point guard position in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

The likely reason that he is rated lower than some of the guys over him is due to the level of competition he played throughout the season, as San Jose State doesn't play the quality opponents like Oregon would and will play throughout the regular season in the Big Ten.

Nov 3, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Colby Garland (0) reacts to a play against the Utah Utes during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Class

If Garland were to commit to the Ducks right now from the transfer portal, he would be the first point guard to join the Ducks through the portal, and he would be following arguably the best transfer addition from an on-paper standpoint. He would be following behind former high school basketball star and former Kentucky Wildcats combo guard Jasper Johnson.

In addition to Johnson, Oregon's transfer portal class currently consists of three other forwards: Boise State's Andrew Meadow, San Francisco's Tyrone Riley, and San Diego State's Pharaoh Compton.

Among all of the players the Ducks have committed from the transfer portal, it is likely that the biggest addition would be Garland if he decides to join the program.

Nov 3, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Jose State Spartans guard Colby Garland (0 drives against Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes (8) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

That reason is that he is a ball-dominant player and will have the ability to be the floor general that the Ducks are still in need of. Altman and his staff currently don't have a clear-cut point guard who can run the offense, which is arguably the most important position on the basketball court.

In conclusion, Sunday's visit for Garland is going to be a crucial one for the Oregon Ducks, as they look to get back on track after one of the most disappointing seasons in Oregon basketball history in 2025.

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