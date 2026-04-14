Oregon Basketball Hosts Standout Transfer Portal Target

The Oregon Ducks continue to search for their next transfer portal addition, as the Ducks could use players at every position, and they continue to search for some of the top players in the country.

One of the positions the Ducks still need to fill is the point guard position, which is a position that they had someone visit on Tuesday.

Preston Edmead Visits Oregon

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Preston Edmead (1) drives against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Preston Edmead was on a visit to the Oregon program on Tuesday, according to League Ready. This is great news for the Ducks, as they look to continue building their transfer portal class.

The Ducks' target is one of the better players in the transfer portal, as he is leaving from a solid Hofstra basketball program after helping lead the team to March Madness. Edmead was the star for Hofstra in their one and only March Madness game, as he finished with 24 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists against Alabama.

This was better than most of his season averages, as he averaged 16.1 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. He also finished with a 40/39/88 shooting split from the field. This was good enough for him to find himself ranked as the No. 110 player in the transfer portal, according to Rivals.

Dec 13, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Preston Edmead (1) dribbles against the Syracuse Orange in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In his freshman season, the Hofstra guard was awarded with many accolades, as he was named the CAA Rookie of the Year, and was even named to the All-CAA Second-Team in his first season with the program. This goes to show that he has a promising future and could be a day one difference-maker for the programs targeting him.

Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Class

The Ducks currently have three commits in the transfer portal, and each of the players they have already landed seems to be a future starter or high-level contributor at a minimum.

The top player they have landed thus far is small forward Tyrone Riley from the San Francisco program. He averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists this past season. The Ducks are also bringing in Boise State transfer forward Andrew Meadow. Meadow averaged 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game this season. The final player that they have added to this point is Pharaoh Compton, who is a power forward from San Diego State. He averaged 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game.

Dec 13, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Preston Edmead (1) passes in the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

If the Ducks were to add Edmead, he would likely be their best transfer addition out of the four players they would be bringing in. He is someone who would come in and be the floor general that the Ducks were in need of a season ago. Dana Altman and his staff could use Edmead, and that makes the visit even more intriguing, as it reassures the interest that both parties have as of now.

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