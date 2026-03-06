How To Watch Oregon vs. Michigan: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team looks to continue its run in the Big Ten Tournament when it faces the No. 8-ranked Michigan Wolverines on Friday night in the quarterfinals. The Ducks, who are the No. 11 seed in the Big Ten tournament, knocked off the No. 6-seeded Maryland Terrapins 73-68 to advance to the quarterfinals.

How To Watch Oregon Take On Michigan

Oregon Ducks guard Ari Long (14) smiles while running to the bench Thursday, March 5, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Maryland Terrapins, 73-68. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon fans who didn’t make the trip out east for the Big Ten Tournament can watch the Ducks quarterfinal matchup against the Wolverines starting at 6 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The game can also be listened to live on the Oregon Sports Network, Sirius XM Channel 139. The Ducks enter Friday night’s matchup as an 11.5-point underdog against the Wolverines, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How Oregon Beat Maryland In Second Round

Oregon Ducks forward Ehis Etute (35) and Maryland Terrapins forward Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu (9) go for the ball Thursday, March 5, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the win over the Terrapins, the Ducks were led by forward Ehis Etute’s 20 points and 10 rebounds. Etute was also phenomenal on the defensive end for the Ducks, recording three blocks and a steal. Oregon guards Katie Fiso (14 points) and Avary Cain (13 points) also scored in double figures for the Ducks in the win. To upset the Wolverines on Friday night, Etute, Fiso, and Cain all look to make an impact offensively for the Ducks.

Throughout this season, Oregon has gone through its fair share of highs and lows. After a strong 12-1 start to the season, conference play for the Ducks featured a roller coaster of results. Oregon finished the regular season with an 8-10 record in Big Ten play, and following Thursday’s second-round matchup win over Maryland, the Ducks sit at 22-11 overall on the season.

How Oregon Can Upset Heavily Favored Wolverines

Oregon Ducks forward Mia Jacobs (1) and Oregon Ducks forward Ehis Etute (35) walk off the court Thursday, March 5, 2026, after winning a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Maryland Terrapins, 73-68. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks' quarterfinal matchup against Michigan is set to be the second meeting between the two teams this season. The Ducks and Wolverines first met on Dec. 29, in which Michigan won a 92-87 double-overtime thriller over Oregon.

In that game, Michigan was led by guard Syla Swords, who scored 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the double overtime win. Entering Friday night’s quarterfinal matchup, the Ducks' defense against Swords will be critical in their effort to upset the Wolverines.

Guard Olivia Olson is another player that the Ducks need to lock down, as she leads the Wolverines in scoring, averaging 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Michigan is the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and enters Friday night’s matchup as one of the top teams in the country with a 24-5 overall record and went 15-3 during Big Ten play.

The winner of Friday night’s quarterfinal matchup will advance to the semifinals to take on either the No. 2-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes or the No. 10-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

While Oregon is projected to be a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN's Charlie Creme's latest bracketology projections, an upset win over Michigan could improve the Ducks' seed line when the bracket is revealed on Mar. 15.

