Oregon Forward Kwame Evans Jr.'s Clutch Performance Has Ducks Fans Fired Up

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team experienced some down moments in the 2025-26 season. The Senior Day 85-79 win over the Washington Huskies allowed them to end the regular season on a high note.

The rivalry game at Matthew Knight Arena was full of chaos. After the Huskies attempted to come back from a 21-point deficit, Oregon junior forward Kwame Evans Jr. ended up being the hero in the waning moments of the game.

Forward Kwame Evans Jr. Steps Up In The Clutch

Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. shoots free throws to seal the Ducks win as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon led by as many as 21 points in the first half. Washington was determined to make it a competitive game and ended up taking the lead late after a chaotic final 10 minutes of action.

The Ducks needed someone to step up to prevent them from losing their 20th game of the season. It was Evans who scored the final nine points to deliver the victory at Matthew Knight Arena. He finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in the game.

Perhaps no play was more important for the Ducks on Sunday than Evans’ 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down and under 12 seconds left in the game. He heaved up a shot, and not only did it trickle in, but he earned a trip to the stripe as well. His triple tied the game, and the free-throw put Oregon on top.

Why the Ducks’ Rivalry Win Matters

Oregon head coach Dana Altman looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The season was tough for Oregon, to say the least. The Ducks finish the regular season with a 12-19 overall record and went 5-15 in the conference. They sit at No. 15 out of the 18 Big Ten teams.

Oregon began winning games again late in the season, following a stretch of 10-straight losses. Center Nate Bittle returned to the hardwood in February after missing several weeks due to injury. Bittle’s return provided the Ducks with a boost, but they were still missing point guard Jackson Shelstad, who also sat out with an injury.

Improving to four wins in the last seven games without their All-Big Ten guard provided the fanbase with a little bit of hope. Bittle is set to exit following five seasons with the program, but Shelstad and Evans are both set to return. If Oregon coach Dana Altman gets the clutch and confident version of Evans as he did against the Huskies, that puts the Ducks in a better position to win games next season.

Oregon Honors Its Seniors With a Win

Oregon center Nate Bittle celebrates a shot as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The win over Washington came on Senior Night. The Ducks celebrated five seniors, which included guards Takai Simpkins and Drew Carter, forwards Miles Stewart and Oleksandr Kobzytsyi and Bittle.

Evans cited the seniors during his postgame interview as being his motivation for his performance.

“I wanted to come through for the seniors,” Evans said postgame. “The possessions before that weren’t too good, but something had to fall through. It was really great to get the win and hit my free throws.”

The Ducks head to the Big Ten Tournament next, where they’ll need to play in the first round.