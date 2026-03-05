Oregon Basketball Schedules Official Visit With Four-Star Recruit

EUGENE – The 2026 Oregon Ducks men’s basketball season has provided some down moments for the program, but there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel.

Oregon is set to host one of the top remaining uncommitted recruits in the 2026 class. Four-star small forward Boyuan Zhang is locked in to make his official visit to Eugene on Mar. 8, according to a report by Rivals' Joe Tipton.

Ducks to Host Elite Recruit

Oregon head coach Dana Altman looks toward the scoreboard as he walks off the court as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Feb. 17, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zhang already made official visits to four schools this year. He’s had a visit with the Illinois Fighting Illini, the California Golden Bears, the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Louisville Cardinals.

The Ducks extended an offer to Zhang on Feb. 22. The four-star is a recruit who’s made a name for himself as a coveted prospect late in the recruiting process. He’s currently ranked the No. 6 player in California and the No. 17 player at his position by ESPN. The 6-8 Zhang has showcased his ability in high school to score in the paint and add consistent shooting on the perimeter.

Oregon plays a home game on Saturday, the weekend of Zhang’s visit. The program is set to host its rival, the Washington Huskies, at Matthew Knight Arena. If the Ducks can impress Zhang and potentially land a commitment, that could provide the roster with a huge boost.

Oregon’s Current Recruiting Class

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks coach Dana Altman currently has two elite recruits committed in the 2026 class. Four-star small forward Tajh Ariza committed on Oct. 3, 2025, about a month after his official visit, and signed on Nov. 13.

Ariza is one of the nation’s top small forwards and a player who Altman said he thinks can play multiple positions for the Ducks. Ariza is the No. 14 player in his class and the No. 5 player in California, according to ESPN. His father, Trevor Ariza, was a long-time NBA forward who won the NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009.

The other commitment in the 2026 class is dual-sport athlete Kendre Harrison. Harrison was one of the top-ranked commitments in Oregon football’s 2026 recruiting class, coming in as a five-star tight end. He’s proven to be an impressive player on the hardwood as well. Harrison is the No. 13 power forward in the 2026 class and the No. 2 player in North Carolina, per ESPN.

Other Key Recruiting Targets

Mar 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Zhang isn’t the only recruit who could join Ariza and Harrison in the Ducks’ 2026 recruiting class. Several other players have been on Oregon’s radar.

Five-star forward Tyran Stokes has long considered the Ducks, along with the Kentucky Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks and others. Stokes is the No. 1-ranked player in the 2026 class, so in the chance that he does commit to Oregon, that would make the turbulent 2025-26 season a lot easier to digest.

Four-star shooting guard Quincy Wadley is also uncommitted and considering Oregon. Wadley is a versatile scoring guard who could add depth to the Ducks’ backcourt. Another recruit who plays shooting guard and wing, four-star Adam Oumiddoch, is someone else the program has had on its recruiting board.

Oregon lost 10 games in a row earlier this season during a stretch where it didn’t have point guard Jackson Shelstad or center Nate Bittle due to injuries. The team is sitting toward the bottom of the Big Ten standings, but has responded with a 3-3 record since the tenth loss of the previous losing streak. Gaining one or two blue-chip commits for the 2026 class could help elevate the Ducks to a bounce-back season next winter.