Oregon Ducks Coach Posts Heartwarming Message to Nate Bittle Before Senior Day

EUGENE – The men’s basketball regular season is set to come to a conclusion. The final game of the season provides the Oregon Ducks with an opportunity to honor their seniors ahead of a matchup with the Washington Huskies at Matthew Knight Arena.

Among the five players that the Ducks are celebrating on Senior Day is center Nate Bittle, who spent the last five years with the program.

Feb 25, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) warms up on the court before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Matthew Knight Arena.

Ducks' longtime assistant coach Mike Mennenga posted a tribute to Bittle ahead of Senior Day. Bittle’s the player who’s been with the team for the longest amount of time of the five seniors, and he won quite a bit with Mennenga and the rest of the coaching staff.

Our last regular season practice together. 5 Years - 2 🏆’s and 1 championship belt in that span…From a Fumbling Freshman to An All American/NBA Player. So Proud of YOU Big Fella - Much Love! @OregonMBB #GoDucks #ScoDucks #AlwaysUs pic.twitter.com/mddeaNKf5B — Michael Mennenga (@mennenga32) March 7, 2026

Center Nate Bittle’s Oregon Career

Bittle is a fan favorite in Eugene due to his success with the team and his story. The center grew up in Central Point, Oregon, and decided to stay in his home state and play for the Ducks.

It was a collegiate career that featured twists and turns. Bittle dealt with injury earlier this season, as well as various injuries throughout his tenure with the program. Despite the hardships he faced, Bittle still became the 41st Duck in program history to score over 1,000 career points.

Oregon reached the NCAA Tournament twice and won the Pac-12 Tournament in 2024 with Bittle on the roster. The former five-star recruit also earned many individual accolades throughout his time in Eugene, including All-Big Ten honors for the 2024-25 season and becoming a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award last season.

Nate Bittle’s Recent Stretch of Games

Feb 25, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) grabs a rebound during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Matthew Knight Arena.

Sunday’s Senior Day game is set to be Bittle’s 24th game of the season and his 24th start this year. He’s averaging 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 46.5 percent field goal shooting.

Bittle looked like he hadn't missed a beat since returning from injury in February. He scored15 points and added five rebounds and three blocks in the last outing vs. No. 11 Illinois.

The center’s career high at Oregon happened to occur against the Huskies. He scored 36 points last season against the Ducks’ Pacific Northwest rivals. The matchup in the regular season finale presents a perfect opportunity for Bittle to finish his Oregon career on a high note.

Oregon Set to Honor Five Seniors

Mar 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Takai Simpkins (5) drives past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) during the second half at State Farm Center.

In addition to Bittle, the Ducks will celebrate four other seniors on the roster. Guards Takai Simpkins and Drew Carter, and forward Miles Stewart and Oleksandr Kobzytsyi will all be recognized.

Simpkins transferred ahead of his senior season but made an impact in his lone year by averaging 12.4 points per game and leading the team in steals per game. Kobzytsyi and Carter spent two years with the program, while Stewart also transferred ahead of this season.

It’s been a turbulent season for Oregon men’s basketball, with the team holding an 11-19 record and ranking No. 16 out of the 18 teams in the Big Ten standings. The Ducks have been better toward the end of the season, however, splitting their recent stretch of games for a 3-3 record in that span.

Oregon’s Senior Day game against Washington is set to tip off Sunday at 8:00 p.m. PT on FS1.