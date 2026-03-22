Live Score Updates as Texas Longhorns Lead Oregon Ducks in NCAA Tournament
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The Oregon Ducks are still alive in the month of March. Oregon coach Kelly Graves' team takes on the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The No. 8 Ducks look to pull off an upset to advance to the Sweet 16 and keep their season alive. Texas is the host team in the Austin, Texas, Regional, so they’ll have the home crowd behind them.
This article will be updated live throughout the game.
Halftime: Texas Lead 45-34
The Ducks got off to a hot start against the Longhorns but cooled down midway through the first quarter. Both teams are still shooting over 50 percent heading into the locker room. Oregon is narrowly outshooting Texas with 52 percent from the field, but the 10 to three turnover ratio is hurting Oregon's attempts to keep its season alive.
Graves' team has several double-digit comeback wins this season. That includes comeback victories over a USC Trojans team that was ranked at the time, as well as the ranked Maryland Terrapins. This would by far be Oregon's biggest upset comeback of the season. The Ducks will need to take care of the ball in the second half and limit Texas forward Madison Booker, who had 19 first-half points.
Second Quarter
Q2 0:00: Freshman guard Janiyah Williams drained a triple at the halftime buzzer to cut the deficit to 45-34. Williams checked in right before the half after playing less than a minute in the first round.
Q2 0:22: Longhorns forward Madison Booker is at the stripe after getting fouled. Texas still leads 44-31, but Oregon has held Booker to four second-quarter points after 14 points in the first quarter. Sophomore guard Katie Fiso is back in the game.
Q2 1:11: Fiso headed to the bench after the officials stopped play. Fiso got a bloody nose after blocking Bryanna Preston's layup on the other end of the floor. Fiso waits to check in but won't be able to until the next stoppage.
Q2 2:22: Oregon finally gets back in the scoring column with a bucket by guard Ari Long. Texas previously was on a 5-0 run. It's now 41-29, Longhorns.
Q2 4:01: Texas now went on an extended scoring drought, but Oregon can't capitalize and stay cold. Fiso's free throws at 6:12 were the last points for either team.
Q2 5:00: The Longhorns' lead is still 36-27 but Oregon hasn't scored a field goal in three minutes and 12 seconds. The Ducks have a chance to regroup with another media timeout.
Q2 6:12: Fiso ended a two-minute Oregon scoring drought by hitting two free throw attempts. The deficit is now 36-27 for Oregon.
Q2 6:38: Media timeout on the floor. Texas took its first double-digit advantage of the game to go up 36-25 following a 6-0 scoring run.
Q2 9:02: The Ducks forced the first Texas turnover of the game. Fiso converted a layup to cut it to 30-23. The Ducks still have six turnovers to one Longhorns turnover.
First Quarter
Q1 1:09: The Ducks are 4-for-4, but the Longhorns are 7-for-7 in their recent attempts. Texas is up 28-21, but Oregon isn't letting up.
Q1 2:25: Booker is going off for 14 first-quarter points. Fiso has seven points, but turnovers continue to plague Oregon's efforts to pull off the upset.
Q1 3:46: Fiso made a layup but the Longhorns are now 3-for-3 on their recent attempts to remain up 17-15.
Q1 4:21: Texas responded to Oregon's run by going 6-0 over the next minute and 21 seconds. Despite the Ducks shooting 71 percent from the floor, three costly turnovers allowed the Longhorns to stay in it. Guard Rori Harmon stole the ball and will have an opportunity to convert the and-one play after a media timeout.
Q1 7:26: Oregon scored in fourth field goal on as many attempts. Forward Mia Jacobs drained a 3-pointer to push her total to five points and the score to 10-6.
Q1 7:37: Forward Ehis Etute puts Oregon back on top with an and-one conversion. The Ducks turned it up on their previous possession but responded by drawing a foul and taking the 7-6 advantage.
Q1 9:20: Texas won the tip but missed its opening layup. Oregon scores first to go up 2-0 after a Sofia Bell jumper.
Pregame
Starting Lineups
Oregon:
Guard Katie Fiso
Guard Sofia Bell
Guard Ari Long
Forward Mia Jacobs
Forward Ehis Etute
Texas:
Guard Rori Harmon
Guard Jordan Lee
Forward Justice Carlton
Forward Breya Cunningham
Forward Madison Booker
First Round Recap
Oregon took down the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies in the first round, winning 70-60. The final score made it seem closer than it really was down the stretch of the game.
The Hokies only led in the opening minutes of the first quarter before the Ducks pulled ahead and never looked back. Sophomore guard Katie Fiso propelled Oregon with 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting. Sophomore forward Ehis Etute added an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Texas comes into the matchup off a dominant win against No. 16 Missouri State. The Longhorns won 87-45 and shot over 50 percent from the floor. Sophomore guard Jordan Lee led the team with 19 points, while star forward Madison Booker chipped in 14 points with her 12 rebounds.
Oregon’s defense held Virginia Tech to 32 percent field goal shooting. It needs another big defensive performance against the Longhorns, but that’s easier said than done.
"I’ve watched some games but not intently. They’re a one seed for a reason,” Graves said after Friday’s game. “They’re going to be very good. They have some weaknesses, and anytime you play somebody, you try to exploit this best you can. But I haven’t really thought that far ahead. I do know this: we better be able to defend on Sunday, or we’re in big trouble."
Availability Report
There aren’t any big changes ahead on the injury report ahead of the second-round matchup. Oregon forward Mia Jacobs exited the third quarter of the first-round game with a bloody chin, but returned later in the period and is available against the Longhorns.
Out (Oregon): Elisa Mevius (ACL)
Out (Texas): None
What Happens Next
The winner of the second-round matchup will go on to face the winner of No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Kentucky. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games are played in the Fort Worth Regional, so the winner will stay in the state of Texas, while the losers’ season will be over.
The Mountaineers and the Wildcats play on Monday at 2:00 p.m. PT, so the winner will have an extra day to scout their next opponent. The Sweet 16 game is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, with time TBD.
If Oregon does win, it will still be the lower seed regardless of who wins the other second-round game. No. 6 Alabama and No. 7 NC State are still in the tournament in the Ducks’ Regional, but there isn’t a lower seed than No. 8 remaining in Fort Worth. Texas will be the higher seed for the rest of the Fort Worth Regional.
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Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23