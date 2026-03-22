Live Score Updates as Texas Longhorns Lead Oregon Ducks in NCAA Tournament

The Oregon Ducks are still alive in the month of March. Oregon coach Kelly Graves' team takes on the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 8 Ducks look to pull off an upset to advance to the Sweet 16 and keep their season alive. Texas is the host team in the Austin, Texas, Regional, so they’ll have the home crowd behind them.

This article will be updated live throughout the game.

Halftime: Texas Lead 45-34

Oregon coach Kelly Graves call to his team during the first half against Nebraska Feb. 19, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks got off to a hot start against the Longhorns but cooled down midway through the first quarter. Both teams are still shooting over 50 percent heading into the locker room. Oregon is narrowly outshooting Texas with 52 percent from the field, but the 10 to three turnover ratio is hurting Oregon's attempts to keep its season alive.

Graves' team has several double-digit comeback wins this season. That includes comeback victories over a USC Trojans team that was ranked at the time, as well as the ranked Maryland Terrapins. This would by far be Oregon's biggest upset comeback of the season. The Ducks will need to take care of the ball in the second half and limit Texas forward Madison Booker, who had 19 first-half points.

Second Quarter

From left, Oregon’s Sofia Bell, Janiyah Williams and Ari Long celebrate the Ducks' come-from-behind victory over Nebraska at Matthew Knight Arena Feb. 19, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q2 0:00: Freshman guard Janiyah Williams drained a triple at the halftime buzzer to cut the deficit to 45-34. Williams checked in right before the half after playing less than a minute in the first round.

Q2 0:22: Longhorns forward Madison Booker is at the stripe after getting fouled. Texas still leads 44-31, but Oregon has held Booker to four second-quarter points after 14 points in the first quarter. Sophomore guard Katie Fiso is back in the game.

Q2 1:11: Fiso headed to the bench after the officials stopped play. Fiso got a bloody nose after blocking Bryanna Preston's layup on the other end of the floor. Fiso waits to check in but won't be able to until the next stoppage.

Oregon guard Katie Fiso shoots before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Feb. 4, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q2 2:22: Oregon finally gets back in the scoring column with a bucket by guard Ari Long. Texas previously was on a 5-0 run. It's now 41-29, Longhorns.

Q2 4:01: Texas now went on an extended scoring drought, but Oregon can't capitalize and stay cold. Fiso's free throws at 6:12 were the last points for either team.

Q2 5:00: The Longhorns' lead is still 36-27 but Oregon hasn't scored a field goal in three minutes and 12 seconds. The Ducks have a chance to regroup with another media timeout.

Texas Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer yells down court Saturday, March 7, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament semifinals game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q2 6:12: Fiso ended a two-minute Oregon scoring drought by hitting two free throw attempts. The deficit is now 36-27 for Oregon.

Q2 6:38: Media timeout on the floor. Texas took its first double-digit advantage of the game to go up 36-25 following a 6-0 scoring run.

Q2 9:02: The Ducks forced the first Texas turnover of the game. Fiso converted a layup to cut it to 30-23. The Ducks still have six turnovers to one Longhorns turnover.

First Quarter

Mar 8, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA;Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) brings the ball up court against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Q1 1:09: The Ducks are 4-for-4, but the Longhorns are 7-for-7 in their recent attempts. Texas is up 28-21, but Oregon isn't letting up.

Q1 2:25: Booker is going off for 14 first-quarter points. Fiso has seven points, but turnovers continue to plague Oregon's efforts to pull off the upset.

Q1 3:46: Fiso made a layup but the Longhorns are now 3-for-3 on their recent attempts to remain up 17-15.

Oregon guard Katie Fiso moves the ball up the court as the Oregon Ducks face the Washington Huskies on Feb. 15, 2026, at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington. | Alec Dietz/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q1 4:21: Texas responded to Oregon's run by going 6-0 over the next minute and 21 seconds. Despite the Ducks shooting 71 percent from the floor, three costly turnovers allowed the Longhorns to stay in it. Guard Rori Harmon stole the ball and will have an opportunity to convert the and-one play after a media timeout.

Q1 7:26: Oregon scored in fourth field goal on as many attempts. Forward Mia Jacobs drained a 3-pointer to push her total to five points and the score to 10-6.

Q1 7:37: Forward Ehis Etute puts Oregon back on top with an and-one conversion. The Ducks turned it up on their previous possession but responded by drawing a foul and taking the 7-6 advantage.

Q1 9:20: Texas won the tip but missed its opening layup. Oregon scores first to go up 2-0 after a Sofia Bell jumper.

Pregame

Starting Lineups

Oregon’s Ehis Etute, right, shoots against Ohio State during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Feb. 8, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon:

Guard Katie Fiso

Guard Sofia Bell

Guard Ari Long

Forward Mia Jacobs

Forward Ehis Etute

Texas:

Guard Rori Harmon

Guard Jordan Lee

Forward Justice Carlton

Forward Breya Cunningham

Forward Madison Booker

First Round Recap

Oregon took down the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies in the first round, winning 70-60. The final score made it seem closer than it really was down the stretch of the game.

The Hokies only led in the opening minutes of the first quarter before the Ducks pulled ahead and never looked back. Sophomore guard Katie Fiso propelled Oregon with 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting. Sophomore forward Ehis Etute added an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Oregon Ducks forward Ehis Etute (35) and Maryland Terrapins forward Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu (9) go for the ball Thursday, March 5, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas comes into the matchup off a dominant win against No. 16 Missouri State. The Longhorns won 87-45 and shot over 50 percent from the floor. Sophomore guard Jordan Lee led the team with 19 points, while star forward Madison Booker chipped in 14 points with her 12 rebounds.

Oregon’s defense held Virginia Tech to 32 percent field goal shooting. It needs another big defensive performance against the Longhorns, but that’s easier said than done.

"I’ve watched some games but not intently. They’re a one seed for a reason,” Graves said after Friday’s game. “They’re going to be very good. They have some weaknesses, and anytime you play somebody, you try to exploit this best you can. But I haven’t really thought that far ahead. I do know this: we better be able to defend on Sunday, or we’re in big trouble."

Availability Report

Oregon coach Kelly Graves gives Mia Jacobs a hug on Senior Night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene March 1, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There aren’t any big changes ahead on the injury report ahead of the second-round matchup. Oregon forward Mia Jacobs exited the third quarter of the first-round game with a bloody chin, but returned later in the period and is available against the Longhorns.

Out (Oregon): Elisa Mevius (ACL)

Out (Texas): None

What Happens Next

Mar 8, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sydney Shaw (5) shoots the ball during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The winner of the second-round matchup will go on to face the winner of No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Kentucky. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games are played in the Fort Worth Regional, so the winner will stay in the state of Texas, while the losers’ season will be over.

The Mountaineers and the Wildcats play on Monday at 2:00 p.m. PT, so the winner will have an extra day to scout their next opponent. The Sweet 16 game is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, with time TBD.

If Oregon does win, it will still be the lower seed regardless of who wins the other second-round game. No. 6 Alabama and No. 7 NC State are still in the tournament in the Ducks’ Regional, but there isn’t a lower seed than No. 8 remaining in Fort Worth. Texas will be the higher seed for the rest of the Fort Worth Regional.