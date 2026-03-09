Oregon Ducks Big Ten Tournament Hub With Full Schedule, Bracket

The Oregon Ducks finished the regular season with a chaotic rivalry win over the Washington Huskies at Matthew Knight Arena. Next up, coach Dana Altman’s squad gets ready to play in the 2026 Big Ten Tournament.

Oregon made its Big Ten debut in the 2024-25 season. The Ducks won their first-ever Big Ten Tournament game against Indiana last season before falling to the Michigan State Spartans in the tournament. Oregon struggled in the regular season this year, but Altman’s teams have historically had a lot of success in the month of March.

Oregon Ducks' Outlook

Oregon head coach Dana Altman looks toward the scoreboard as he walks off the court as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Feb. 17, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are set to play in the first-round against the Martland Terrapins. Despite Oregon’s regular-season woes, it did win the last meeting at Matthew Knight Arena 83-79.

Center Nate Bittle scored 16 points in that matchup against Maryland, while forward Kwame Evans Jr. contributed 12 points and eight rebounds. Both frontcourt players head into the first round coming off notable performances vs. Washington.

The Ducks are the higher seed in the game against Maryland. If Oregon wins that matchup, it will advance to the second round to play the Iowa Hawkeyes. The winner of that game plays the Ohio State Buckeyes and the winner of that matchup advances to the quarterfinals to play the tournament's No. 1-seeded Michigan Wolverines.

Big Ten Tournament Schedule

Mar 8, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Isaiah Watts (12) looks to shoot during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Big Ten Tournament first-round games are scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, as follows:

No. 16 Oregon vs. No. 17 Maryland, 2 p.m. PT

No. 15 Northwestern vs. No. 18 Penn State, approximately 25 minutes after Oregon vs. Maryland

Both of the first-round games will be televised on Peacock. If Oregon ends up in the third-round, that game will be on the Big Ten Network.

Big Ten Tournament Bracket

First-Round Predictions

Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr., right, and Washington center Lathan Sommerville go after the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks lost 10 consecutive Big Ten games earlier in the season and have been hit hard by the injury bug. With all that said, they have a chance to win their first-round matchup vs. the Terrapins.

Maryland finished the regular season with an 11-20 record and a 4-16 conference record. The Ducks may have had a longer overall streak of losses, but Maryland enters the tournament on a four-game losing streak. Oregon comes into the Big Ten Tournament with the confidence that comes after a rivalry win, and unlike during their aforementioned losing streak, the Ducks have Bittle back in the lineup.

Oregon won the first two matchups in the series history, with the first-ever meeting occurring when the program entered the Big Ten. The Ducks enter the third meeting as the favorites.

Mar 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Northwestern is heavily favored to take down the Nittany Lions. The Wildcats won the regular-season meeting 94-73, while leading the whole game. Northwestern senior forward Nick Martinelli led the way with 34 points in that meeting and could be poised for another big performance.

The Wildcats won as many conference games this season as the Ducks (five). Penn State finished last in the conference with just three Big Ten wins and a 12-19 record. If the Nittany Lions win the matchup, that would be a notable upset, but anything can happen in March.