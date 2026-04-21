Oregon Making Late Push for Five-Star Recruit Tyran Stokes

Five-star recruit Tyran Stokes has been taking his time to make a decision, but with a majority of top transfer portal prospects making their commitments, college basketball teams are finalizing their rosters.

With Stokes seemingly waiting to see how teams re-build through the transfer portal, the five-star recruit now has an idea of what each of his finalists, the Oregon Ducks, Kansas Jayhawks, and Kentucky Wildcats, will look like next season.

Oregon Ducks Pushing for Tyran Stokes

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Ducks seemingly lost momentum in the sweepstakes for Stokes, as the two blue-bloods in Kansas and Kentucky were viewed as the favorites, ESPN's Paul Biancardi recently reported that Oregon is a contender to land Stokes:

"A source told ESPN that Oregon is seriously in the mix and that he’s closely watching whom these schools are signing in the portal before making his decision," reported Biancardi.

On Monday, Stokes reposted a graphic that he originally shared Nov. 1, 2025, when he announced Oregon, Kansas, and Kentucky as his final three. Stokes' recent activity on social media could suggest that he's nearing a decision.

Oregon coach Dana Altman directs his team against Penn State at Matthew Knight in Eugene Feb. 14, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to both Rivals and 247Sports, Stokes is the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2026, making him the No. 1 small forward prospect as well as the No. 1 player from the state of Washington in his class.

Breaking Down Tyran Stokes' Decision

With Stokes likely only planning to play one year of college basketball, he has been deliberate in picking the best roster and coaching staff that can help him ultimately reach his NBA goals.

If Stokes is monitoring transfer portal additions, Kentucky's class may be the best fit for Stokes. The five-star forward recently visited Kentucky, and the Wildcats transfer portal class ranked No. 21 overall by 247Sports with commitments from former Washington guard Zoom Diallo and former Furman guard Alex Wilkins.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Kansas currently hnolds two transfer commitments from former Utah power forward Keanu Dawes and former Toldeo point guard Leroy Blyden Jr. The Jayhawks are also adding one of the top recruiting classes in the country, ranked No. 8 in the nation by 247Sports.

As for Oregon, Ducks coach Dana Altman and his staff have been tasked with replacing key production in the offseason. As a result, Oregon currently has four transfers committed: power forward Pharaoh Compton, guard Jasper Johnson, guard Tyrone Riley, and power forward Andrew Meadow.

Altman and the Ducks lack the blue-bood status that Kansas and Kentucky can use to recruit prospects, but Oregon still has some advantages when it comes to Stokes' recruitment.

Stokes signed a multi-year NIL deal with Nike in the fall of 2025, and Oregon's well-documented relationship with Nike could entice Stokes. Additionally, the Ducks represent the school closest to home for Stokes out of Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, Washington.

As the deadline for his decision approaches, could each school's distance from Stokes' home play a factor in his commitment?

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