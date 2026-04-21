Things Are Heating Up In Eugene As Oregon Ducks Chase Two No. 1 Recruits

It wasn't long ago when some were doubting Oregon football coach Dan Lanning after a lopsided defeat to the eventual National Champion Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Even more recent, Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman faced criticism after the Ducks suffered their worst season of his tenure and a transfer portal exodus that included Oregon-native Jackson Shelstad.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Turns out, the sky isn't falling in Eugene, after all.

Now, both coaches are pushing toward what could become one of the most remarkable recruiting stretches in Oregon history. Lanning and Altman are each firmly in the mix for the No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 basketball recruit in the nation... with 5-star quarterback Will Mencl and 5-star small forward Tyran Stokes giving the Oregon Ducks a chance at a historic recruiting haul.

Oregon's Recruiting Push

If Oregon lands both Mencl and Stokes, it would be one of the most exciting recruiting stretches in school history and another sign that Eugene has become one of the hottest destinations in college sports.

The Ducks are grabbing the attention of the nation's top recruits because they can offer far more than hype, NIL packages, elite facilities and cool uniforms. Between their ability to develop talent, their track record of producing professional athletes and their growing national relevance, the Ducks have become a major player in recruiting.

Landing one No. 1 recruit would be massive. Landing both would immediately put a national spotlight on the football and basketball program.

Feb 25, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts to action on the court during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

5-Star Quarterback Will Mencl

Mencl's decision is imminent. Mencl is set to commit to either the Oregon Ducks, Auburn Tigers or Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday, April 22.

Mencl could be a big domino for Oregon, which is garnering momentum as an emerging "Quarterback University." His commitment would make him the centerpiece of the 2027 recruiting class which has a massive impact on other top prospects, especially receivers, offensive linemen and skill players who want to play with him.

The proof is in the pudding. Lanning can point to former Oregon quarterbacks like Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel reaching the NFL after thriving in Eugene, while current starter Dante Moore is already viewed as a potential top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Chandler Wolves quarterback Will Mencl sits with his teammates during the high school football Championships Media Day at the Arizona Interscholastic Association office in Phoenix on Dec. 1, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks currently hold a 98.5 percent chance to land Mencl according to the Rivals prediction machine. If Mencl commits, it would immediately elevate Oregon's No. 9-ranked class and give the Ducks their first five-star pledge... and likely create even more momentum for the 2027 class.

5-Star Small Forward Tyran Stokes

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Back in November, Stokes announced Oregon, the Kansas Jayhawks, and Kentucky Wildcats as his top-three finalists. The Ducks have been a bit of an underdog to land the talent from Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA.)

However, now the Ducks are jumping back into the picture via a recent report from ESPN.

"A source told ESPN that Oregon is seriously in the mix and that he’s closely watching whom these schools are signing in the portal before making his decision," reported ESPN's Paul Biancardi.

According to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, Kentucky Wildcats currently lead the race for Tyran Stokes with a 25 percent chance, followed closely by the Kansas Jayhawks at 22 percent. The Oregon Ducks remain firmly in the mix with a 12 percent chance, showing that Altman is still very much a contender for the nation's No. 1 basketball prospect.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight attends the Texas Tech-Oregon nonconference football game Sept. 9, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Altman has built one of the most respected development reputations in the country. Even after a disappointing season, Oregon remains nationally relevant because of Altman's history of quickly rebuilding and returning the Ducks to contention.

The Ducks also have a unique advantage in their pursuit of Stokes because of their deep ties to Nike and co-founder Phil Knight. Stokes signed a multi-year NIL deal with Nike in the fall of 2025, making Oregon's close relationship with the company especially noteworthy. Few schools can offer the same level of access and connection to Nike that Oregon can.

Location could also work in Oregon's favor. Stokes attends Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, making Oregon the closest school to home among his top contenders. That combination of proximity, Nike ties and Altman's elite coaching could make the Ducks a more serious threat than their current prediction percentage suggests.

Stokes does not currently have a timetable on when he will commit but Oregon Ducks on SI will keep a close watch.

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