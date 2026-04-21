Things Are Heating Up In Eugene As Oregon Ducks Chase Two No. 1 Recruits
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It wasn't long ago when some were doubting Oregon football coach Dan Lanning after a lopsided defeat to the eventual National Champion Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.
Even more recent, Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman faced criticism after the Ducks suffered their worst season of his tenure and a transfer portal exodus that included Oregon-native Jackson Shelstad.
Turns out, the sky isn't falling in Eugene, after all.
Now, both coaches are pushing toward what could become one of the most remarkable recruiting stretches in Oregon history. Lanning and Altman are each firmly in the mix for the No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 basketball recruit in the nation... with 5-star quarterback Will Mencl and 5-star small forward Tyran Stokes giving the Oregon Ducks a chance at a historic recruiting haul.
Oregon's Recruiting Push
If Oregon lands both Mencl and Stokes, it would be one of the most exciting recruiting stretches in school history and another sign that Eugene has become one of the hottest destinations in college sports.
The Ducks are grabbing the attention of the nation's top recruits because they can offer far more than hype, NIL packages, elite facilities and cool uniforms. Between their ability to develop talent, their track record of producing professional athletes and their growing national relevance, the Ducks have become a major player in recruiting.
Landing one No. 1 recruit would be massive. Landing both would immediately put a national spotlight on the football and basketball program.
5-Star Quarterback Will Mencl
Mencl's decision is imminent. Mencl is set to commit to either the Oregon Ducks, Auburn Tigers or Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday, April 22.
Mencl could be a big domino for Oregon, which is garnering momentum as an emerging "Quarterback University." His commitment would make him the centerpiece of the 2027 recruiting class which has a massive impact on other top prospects, especially receivers, offensive linemen and skill players who want to play with him.
The proof is in the pudding. Lanning can point to former Oregon quarterbacks like Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel reaching the NFL after thriving in Eugene, while current starter Dante Moore is already viewed as a potential top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.
The Ducks currently hold a 98.5 percent chance to land Mencl according to the Rivals prediction machine. If Mencl commits, it would immediately elevate Oregon's No. 9-ranked class and give the Ducks their first five-star pledge... and likely create even more momentum for the 2027 class.
5-Star Small Forward Tyran Stokes
Back in November, Stokes announced Oregon, the Kansas Jayhawks, and Kentucky Wildcats as his top-three finalists. The Ducks have been a bit of an underdog to land the talent from Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA.)
However, now the Ducks are jumping back into the picture via a recent report from ESPN.
"A source told ESPN that Oregon is seriously in the mix and that he’s closely watching whom these schools are signing in the portal before making his decision," reported ESPN's Paul Biancardi.
According to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, Kentucky Wildcats currently lead the race for Tyran Stokes with a 25 percent chance, followed closely by the Kansas Jayhawks at 22 percent. The Oregon Ducks remain firmly in the mix with a 12 percent chance, showing that Altman is still very much a contender for the nation's No. 1 basketball prospect.
Altman has built one of the most respected development reputations in the country. Even after a disappointing season, Oregon remains nationally relevant because of Altman's history of quickly rebuilding and returning the Ducks to contention.
The Ducks also have a unique advantage in their pursuit of Stokes because of their deep ties to Nike and co-founder Phil Knight. Stokes signed a multi-year NIL deal with Nike in the fall of 2025, making Oregon's close relationship with the company especially noteworthy. Few schools can offer the same level of access and connection to Nike that Oregon can.
Location could also work in Oregon's favor. Stokes attends Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, making Oregon the closest school to home among his top contenders. That combination of proximity, Nike ties and Altman's elite coaching could make the Ducks a more serious threat than their current prediction percentage suggests.
Stokes does not currently have a timetable on when he will commit but Oregon Ducks on SI will keep a close watch.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus