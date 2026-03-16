Oregon's National Championship Odds After NCAA Tournament Bracket Reveal

The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team is in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. Oregon is the No. 8 seed in Regional 3 and will take on the No. 9 seeded Virginia Tech Hokies in the first round.

What are the Ducks' odds to go on a deep run and become the lowest seed in women’s tournament history to win a national championship?

Oregon’s Odds to Make A Deep Run

Oregon coach Kelly Graves, center, talks to Katie Fiso, below, and Mia Jacobs during the friar half against Ohio State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Feb. 8, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon has low odds to make a deep tournament run. The Ducks have odds of +1600 to make it to the Sweet 16 and odds of +50000 to win the national title.

After missing the NCAA Tournament in 2023 and 2024, Oregon has made it in 2025 and 2026. In 2025, they were a No. 10 seed and won their first round game against the No. 7 seeded Vanderbilt Commodores before falling in the second round to the Duke Blue Devils.

Now, they are a No. 8 seed after going 22-12 in the regular season and finishing in 11th place in the Big Ten regular season standings with a conference record of 8-10. The Big Ten was the best league in the country from top to bottom and is sending 12 teams to the tournament.

The team on top of the Big Ten this season, going undefeated in conference play en route to winning both the regular season and conference tournament titles, is the UCLA Bruins. UCLA earned the second overall No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and has the second best odds to win the national title at +550.

The heavy favorites to win the national title are the defending champion UConn Huskies. UConn is undefeated this season at 34-0 and has the No. 1 overall seed. Their championship odds are an overwhelming -265.

Oregon Ducks’ Tournament Path

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Lee (7) celebrates after scoring Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Oregon to make some noise, they will have to start off by taking down Virginia Tech. From there, Oregon would take on the winner of the No. 1 seeded Texas Longhorns vs. either the No. 16 seeded Missouri State Bears or Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

All three of these games before the Sweet 16 in this pod will be hosted by the Longhorns as the highest seed.

Texas has the third best odds to win the national championship at +700.

Team Leaders in Oregon-Virginia Tech

Nov 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Carleigh Wenzel (1) tries to get past Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen (33) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Oregon has been led this season by sophomore guard Katie Fiso. Fiso averaged a team-high 15.3 points per game to go along with 6.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Virginia Tech is led by junior guard Carleigh Wenzel. Wenzel leads the Hokies in scoring with 15.3 points per game. She also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Virginia Tech has an overall record of 23-9 with an ACC record of 12-6. They finished tied for fifth in the conference.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.