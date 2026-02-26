How Oregon's Frustrating Season Impacts Ducks Coach Dana Altman's Future

In what has been one of the more frustrating seasons in recent memory for the Oregon Ducks men's basketball team, rumors have swirling regarding the future of Ducks coach Dana Altman. In his 16 seasons as coach, Altman has a proud history of leading the Ducks to several accomplishments, including a Final Four in 2017 and seven total Pac-12 championships (regular season and tournament).

Altman posts a 380-179 overall coaching record during his tenure with the Ducks and has yet to have a losing season. That impressive streak, however, is likely to come to a close this season, as ahead of Wednesday night’s home matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers, the Ducks currently post a 10-17 overall record and are 3-13 in Big Ten play.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman talks with forward Dezdrick Lindsay (4) against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To secure a winning season, the Ducks would have to win the rest of their games both in the regular season and likely secure a victory in the Big Ten Tournament title game. Securing a winning season would be quite the end-of-season turnaround story for Altman’s Oregon group.

With Altman’s future in question, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello recently weighed in on his coaching future in Eugene. While there have been rumors about Altman’s retirement after this season, Borzello predicts Altman to return for the 2026-27 season.

Notable Injuries That Have Derailed Oregon Ducks' Season

Jan 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks starting guard Jackson Shelstad (3) on the bench with an injury before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

While this season hasn't lived up to Oregon fans' expectations, several major injuries are one of the reasons for the Ducks' struggles throughout the year. Oregon’s two best players, guard Jackson Shelstad and center Nate Bittle, have both suffered major injuries this season, which has led to long stretches of losing streaks for the Ducks.

Shelstad, who has been dealing with injuries since the beginning of the season, is out for the year with a right-hand injury that he suffered in January. Before his season-ending injury, Shelstad was second on the team in scoring, averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Bittle, who has played in 20 games this season for the Ducks, recently returned from a foot injury. His absence was felt during the month he was sidelined, which was amid a 10-game losing streak for Oregon. Bittle leads the Ducks in scoring, averaging 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

Oregon Ducks' Matchup Against Wisconsin Badgers

Feb 9, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) dribbles against Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis (4) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Altman and the Ducks, in a season that has been filled with low moments, secured an impressive 71-70 road victory on Saturday against the USC Trojans at the Galen Center. In the win, Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. scored 21 points with eight rebounds and one assist on 4-of-9 shooting from the field.

The Ducks look to build off that road win when they face Wisconsin. The tip-off between the Ducks and the Badgers is scheduled for 8 p.m. PT from Matthew Knight Arena, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.