Incoming Oregon Ducks Basketball Recruits Named to Nike Hoop Summit Rosters

The World Select Team rosters were released on Thursday for the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit on Apr. 11. Future stars prepare to play at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and both the Oregon Ducks men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to see incoming four-star recruits suit up for the World Select Team.

Oregon coach Dana Altman will have incoming four-star forward Tajh Ariza play in the game of high school basketball stars. Ducks coach Kelly Graves is set to have four-star post commit Emilia Krstevski playing on the women’s side.

Oregon Ducks Players Participating in the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit

Men’s Basketball Four-Star Small Forward Tajh Ariza

Oregon head coach Dana Altman questions a call as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Feb. 25, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Apr. 11 game will be the 27th edition of the Nike Hoop Summit on the men’s side. Ariza’s inclusion in the event should excite Ducks fans, given the success of former Nike Hoop Summit players at the professional level.

The Nike Hoop Summit has produced 41 NBA all-stars and seven NBA MVPs. On the international side, 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid played for the World Select Team, as did three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic, 2007 NBA MVP Dirk Nowitzki and the reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes are among the recent players on the World side to become stars at the professional level.

Ariza is representing Japan in the 2026 game. The small forward is the son of 18-year NBA player Trevor Ariza. His commitment to Oregon is crucial following a rough season for the Ducks, where they experienced fewer than 20 wins for the first time in the Altman coaching era.

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad leaves the court as UCLA players celebrate their last second win at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon Sunday, Dec 8, 2024. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Nike Hoop Summit participant and Oregon star Jackson Shelstad entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season. Former five-star recruit Kwame Evans Jr. is also in the portal, so the Ducks lose all three of their top scorers with center Nate Bittle out of eligibility.

Ariza adds size to the Oregon roster and is a top two-way player who could make an impact early. Ducks fans can catch a glimpse of his play style just up I-5 in April. If Ariza looks good and even dominates against the talent set to play at the Nike Hoop Summit, that’s a good sign for Oregon.

Women’s Basketball Four-Star Post Emilia Krstevski

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves watches his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Jan. 24, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ariza won’t be the only Duck playing at the event. Krstevski is on the roster for the women’s game.

The Nike Hoop Summit is only entering its fourth year on the women’s side. While that’s not quite enough time to produce WNBA all-stars and MVPs, former participants are already experiencing success at the collegiate level.

Two of the four 2026 Naismith Player of the Year finalists, Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakers and the UConn Huskies’ Sarah Strong, were on the roster for the high school event in the past. The Ducks also had star forward Ehis Etute represent Luxembourg for the World Select Team in 2024.

Oregon’s Ehis Etute passes the ball during the Duck’s game against West Georgia at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Nov 3, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Oregon men’s team had a rough season, the women’s side continued to build on what looks to be an exciting future. Krstevski will add frontcourt depth to a team that made the second round of the NCAA Tournament two seasons in a row.

Krstevski is set to represent Canada at the Nike Hoop Summit. She played high school basketball at Sierra Canyon and was previously a member of the Under-17 Canadian National Team.

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