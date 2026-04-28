Oregon's Way-Too-Early NCAA Tournament Prediction Will Surprise Fans
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Despite coming off one of their worst seasons under coach Dana Altman, the Oregon Ducks are receiving high praise for their chances of having a bounce-back year. According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi’s first bracketology projections of the offseason, the Ducks are projected to be the first team out in next season’s NCAA Tournament.
Other teams joining the Ducks in the first four out include the Oklahoma Sooners, Providence Friars, and Xavier Musketeers. This projection may come as a surprise to some Oregon fans, as last season the Ducks ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten, finishing with a 12-20 overall record and going 5-15 in Big Ten play.
However, if last season’s college basketball season taught fans anything, it’s that comeback seasons are possible, especially in the age of NIL and the transfer portal.
Oregon lost several key pieces this offseason as star center Nate Bittle wrapped up his remarkable Ducks career this past season. The Ducks also lost star guard Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans Jr. to the transfer portal.
Oregon's Transfer Portal Addition Looks to Improve Roster
Nine players from Oregon’s 2026-27 roster have entered the transfer portal since the season's conclusion, and several of them have already found new schools for next year.
Following losses in the transfer portal, the Ducks brought in several talented pieces in hopes of having a bounce-back season. Notable additions at the guard position for the Ducks next season include Jerry Easter II (USC), Tyrone Riley IV (San Francisco), and Jasper Johnson (Kentucky).
Riley from the Dons is a top player to watch for the Ducks as he looks to lead Oregon's backcourt. Last season with San Francisco, Riley led the Dons, averaging 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
Easter from USC was a key depth piece for a depleted Trojans backcourt last season. In his freshman season with the Trojans, Easter averaged 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
Oregon also added three forwards in the transfer portal, adding Pharaoh Compton (San Diego State), Taylor Boi Bowen (Alabama), and Andrew Meadow (Boise State). Entering the 2026 season, Meadow from Boise State is a player to watch for the Ducks, as last year with the Broncos, he averaged 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.
What Oregon's Transfer Portal Haul Means for NCAA Tournament Hopes
With a total of six portal commits, Oregon’s 2026 transfer class is ranked No. 38 nationally, per 247Sports. Seven Big Ten teams rank ahead of the Ducks in the transfer portal rankings, with the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 3) and the defending national champions, the Michigan Wolverines (No. 9), ranked inside the top 10.
Oregon has missed the tournament for two consecutive years under Altman, with the most recent one from the 2021-22 to 2022-23 seasons. Last season was the first time that the Ducks finished with a losing record under Altman, and some fans fear that trend may continue heading into the 2026-27 season.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.