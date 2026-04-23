Oregon Lands 4-Star Alabama Forward in Transfer Portal
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The Oregon Ducks landed former Alabama Crimson Tide forward Taylor Bol Bowen in the transfer portal. Bowen is rated as a four-star transfer is the fifth incoming player for Oregon in the portal this offseason.
Taylor Bol Bowen Player Profile
Taylor Bol Bowen is a 6-10, 202 pound forward out of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, with three seasons of college basketball experience under his belt. Bowen signed out of high school with the Florida State Seminoles as a member of their 2023 recruiting class. He was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 25 power forward in the 2023 class per 247Sports.
He primarily came off the bench in 2023-24 with the Seminoles as a true freshman before stepping into a bigger role as a sophomore the following season.
In 2024-25 with Florida State, Bowen averaged 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 25.0 minutes per game. Following the season, he entered the portal and transferred to Alabama.
Bowen just played one season at Alabama in 2025-26. He averaged 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game in 19.0 minutes per game as a junior. Bowen entered the portal for the second straight offseason. He is now off to Eugene to join coach Dana Altman and the Ducks.
Oregon’s 2026 Offseason
There have been moving pieces all over the place for Oregon this offseason. Eight players from Oregon’s 2025-26 team entered the transfer portal. This included two of their two leading scorers: guard Jackson Shelstad and forward Kwame Evans Jr. Both just finished up their junior season, all which were at Oregon.
Shelstad averaged 15.6 points per game in 2025-26. He transferred to the Louisville Cardinals this offseason. Evans averaged 13.3 points and transferred to the Villanova Wildcats. There were six other Ducks to enter the portal this offseason:
Jamari Phillips, Guard
Efe Vatan, Forward
Ege Demir, Center
JJ Frakes, Guard
Devon Pryor, Forward
Dezdrick Lindsay Forward
On the flip side of things, Oregon now has five incoming players in the portal with the addition of Bowen. Here are all five as of now:
Taylor Bol Bowen, Forward
Pharaoh Compton, Forward
Andrew Meadow, Forward
Jasper Johnson, Guard
Tyrone Riley, Guard
Will these additions be able to turn things around for the Ducks in 2026-27?
Oregon had their worst season under Altman in 2025-26 since he took over as coach in 2010. The Ducks ended up with an overall record of 12-20 with a mark of 5-15 in Big Ten conference play. They finished tied for 15th place in the Big Ten and missed out on the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
As the seaosn went along, there were rumors swirling about the future of it potentially being Altman's final season. Those ended up being false and Altman is back in Eugene for his 17th season. He'll aim to get Oregon back in the tournament for the 10th time in his tenure.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1