Oregon Lands 4-Star Alabama Forward in Transfer Portal

The Oregon Ducks landed former Alabama Crimson Tide forward Taylor Bol Bowen in the transfer portal. Bowen is rated as a four-star transfer is the fifth incoming player for Oregon in the portal this offseason.

Taylor Bol Bowen Player Profile

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Taylor Bol Bowen (7) dribbles the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Taylor Bol Bowen is a 6-10, 202 pound forward out of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, with three seasons of college basketball experience under his belt. Bowen signed out of high school with the Florida State Seminoles as a member of their 2023 recruiting class. He was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 25 power forward in the 2023 class per 247Sports.

NEWS: Alabama transfer forward Taylor Bol Bowen has committed to Oregon, his agency @RocNationSports told @On3.



The 6-10 junior averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season. Began his career at Florida State.https://t.co/uaJihrFCdi pic.twitter.com/ooLiEvhNLl — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 22, 2026

He primarily came off the bench in 2023-24 with the Seminoles as a true freshman before stepping into a bigger role as a sophomore the following season.

In 2024-25 with Florida State, Bowen averaged 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 25.0 minutes per game. Following the season, he entered the portal and transferred to Alabama.

Bowen just played one season at Alabama in 2025-26. He averaged 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game in 19.0 minutes per game as a junior. Bowen entered the portal for the second straight offseason. He is now off to Eugene to join coach Dana Altman and the Ducks.

Oregon’s 2026 Offseason

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) guards Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There have been moving pieces all over the place for Oregon this offseason. Eight players from Oregon’s 2025-26 team entered the transfer portal. This included two of their two leading scorers: guard Jackson Shelstad and forward Kwame Evans Jr. Both just finished up their junior season, all which were at Oregon.

Shelstad averaged 15.6 points per game in 2025-26. He transferred to the Louisville Cardinals this offseason. Evans averaged 13.3 points and transferred to the Villanova Wildcats. There were six other Ducks to enter the portal this offseason:

Jamari Phillips, Guard

Efe Vatan, Forward

Ege Demir, Center

JJ Frakes, Guard

Devon Pryor, Forward

Dezdrick Lindsay Forward

On the flip side of things, Oregon now has five incoming players in the portal with the addition of Bowen. Here are all five as of now:

Taylor Bol Bowen, Forward

Pharaoh Compton, Forward

Andrew Meadow, Forward

Jasper Johnson, Guard

Tyrone Riley, Guard

March 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco Dons guard Tyrone Riley IV (5) dribbles the basketball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Khalif Battle (99) during the first half in the semifinal of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Will these additions be able to turn things around for the Ducks in 2026-27?

Oregon had their worst season under Altman in 2025-26 since he took over as coach in 2010. The Ducks ended up with an overall record of 12-20 with a mark of 5-15 in Big Ten conference play. They finished tied for 15th place in the Big Ten and missed out on the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

As the seaosn went along, there were rumors swirling about the future of it potentially being Altman's final season. Those ended up being false and Altman is back in Eugene for his 17th season. He'll aim to get Oregon back in the tournament for the 10th time in his tenure.

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