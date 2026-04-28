Five-Star Recruit Tyran Stokes Decision Nears As College Basketball Waits

EUGENE - The recruitment of five-star phenom Tyran Stokes is reaching its dramatic finish. The question now: can the Oregon Ducks and coach Dana Altman pull off one last surprise?

With most rosters now largely shaped through the transfer portal, Stokes is set to announce his college decision Tuesday, April 28, at 3:30 p.m. PT on Inside the NBA on ESPN, according to multiple reports. The 6-7 small forward out of Rainier Beach in Washington, originally from Louisville, Kentucky, is choosing among Oregon, Kentucky and Kansas.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) celebrates during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For Oregon, even being in the final three has felt significant. Landing the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 class would be a program-shifting statement at a pivotal moment.

However, there have been conflicting signals in the final stretch....

Oregon Ducks Standing In Tyran Stokes Recruitment

Stokes named Oregon, Kentucky and Kansas as finalists back in November, and reports as recently as last week suggested the Ducks were gaining real momentum. ESPN recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi added intrigue when he reported Oregon was “seriously in the mix,” noting Stokes was closely monitoring portal additions before making his choice.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self speaks at a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

For a likely one-and-done prospect with NBA aspirations, roster construction matters.

Still, uncertainty remains. On decision day, Matt Norlander reported Oregon was no longer in contention, framing the race as Kentucky vs. Kansas. If true, it would mark a sharp turn in a recruitment where the Ducks had appeared to be hanging around much longer than many expected.

Stay tuned as Stokes could shock the world.

According to both Rivals and 247Sports, Stokes is the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2026, making him the No. 1 small forward prospect as well as the No. 1 player from the state of Washington in the 2026 class.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For Oregon, the stakes feel especially high.

Oregon's Roster Changes

The Ducks could use a jolt of momentum after their most difficult season under Altman. Oregon finished with a 12-20 record in 2025-26, missed the NCAA Tournament and then absorbed significant portal losses, including point guard Jackson Shelstad, power forward Kwame Evans Jr. and six others.

Altman and his staff have been tasked with replacing that key production in the offseason and have found success in the transfer portal. Oregon currently has six transfers committed: power forward Taylor Bol Bowen, shooting guard Jerry Easter II, power forward Pharaoh Compton, guard Jasper Johnson, guard Tyrone Riley, and power forward Andrew Meadow.

Feb 28, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman gestures to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Oregon's transfer class fills a lot of needs and ranks No. 40 in the country and No. 8 in the Big Ten Conference.

Beyond the obvious, why does this matter for the Ducks? Adding Stokes shifts the story from rebuild to resurgence and would validate Altman at a critical moment.

It would not just be a recruiting win. It would be a statement that Oregon can go toe to toe with programs like Kansas and Kentucky for the sport’s biggest prizes. Elite recruits attract elite recruits and his commitment will surely have ripple effects throughout the 2026 recruiting class.

And if the Ducks are still alive despite the conflicting reports, Altman may have one more surprise left.

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