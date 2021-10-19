Ducks Land in Top 10 of Preseason AP Poll

Oregon Women's Basketball Ranked No. 10 in Preseason AP Poll
Oregon women's basketball has had quite the offseason. After ending the 2020 season with a 60-42 blowout loss at the hands of Louisville in the Sweet 16, Kelly Graves lost numerous coaches from his staff after Mark Campbell was hired as the new head coach at Sacramento State.
What's more, the program also saw multiple high-profile players transfer out including Taylor Chavez (Arizona), Taylor Mikesell (Ohio State), Angela Dugalic (UCLA) and Jaz Shelley (Nebraska). Fortunately for the Ducks, Graves also added tons of elite talent, starting with 5-star recruit Tyler Bigby from Las Vegas and transfers including Endyia Rogers (USC), Ahlise Hurst (New Mexico), Shannon Dufficy (Missouri), Chanaya Pinto (Northwest Florida State College) and Taylor Hosendove (Georgia State).
The new AP Top 25 preseason poll was released on Tuesday and had the Ducks ranked No. 10
Here are the full rankings.
1. South Carolina
2. Connecticut
3. Stanford
4. Maryland
5. North Carolina State
6. Louisville
7. Baylor
8. Indiana
9. Iowa
10. Oregon
11. Michigan
12. Iowa State
13. Kentucky
14. Oregon State
15. Tennessee
16. Florida State
17. Ohio State
T17. Georgia Tech
T19. West Virginia
20. UCLA
21. South Florida
22. Arizona
23. Texas A&M
24. Virginia Tech
25. Texas
Oregon was the second-highest ranked Pac-12 team in the poll, trailing only defending national champion Stanford at No. 3. Other Pac-12 schools included in the rankings included No. 14 Oregon State, No. 20 UCLA, and No. 22 Arizona.
The Ducks are slated to face a ton of big-time programs from outside the conference this season, highlighted by No. 2 Connecticut on Jan. 17 in Eugene and and Oklahoma on Nov. 20 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.
It's shaping up to be another great season of Pac-12 women's basketball and the Ducks were picked to finish second in the preseason Pac-12 coaches poll.
