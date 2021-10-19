Ducks Land in Top 10 of Preseason AP Poll

The Ducks are once again poised to be major contenders in the Pac-12 and make a run in the postseason.

Oregon women's basketball has had quite the offseason. After ending the 2020 season with a 60-42 blowout loss at the hands of Louisville in the Sweet 16, Kelly Graves lost numerous coaches from his staff after Mark Campbell was hired as the new head coach at Sacramento State.

What's more, the program also saw multiple high-profile players transfer out including Taylor Chavez (Arizona), Taylor Mikesell (Ohio State), Angela Dugalic (UCLA) and Jaz Shelley (Nebraska). Fortunately for the Ducks, Graves also added tons of elite talent, starting with 5-star recruit Tyler Bigby from Las Vegas and transfers including Endyia Rogers (USC), Ahlise Hurst (New Mexico), Shannon Dufficy (Missouri), Chanaya Pinto (Northwest Florida State College) and Taylor Hosendove (Georgia State).

The new AP Top 25 preseason poll was released on Tuesday and had the Ducks ranked No. 10

Here are the full rankings.

1. South Carolina

2. Connecticut

3. Stanford

4. Maryland

5. North Carolina State

6. Louisville

7. Baylor

8. Indiana

9. Iowa

10. Oregon

11. Michigan

12. Iowa State

13. Kentucky

14. Oregon State

15. Tennessee

16. Florida State

17. Ohio State

T17. Georgia Tech

T19. West Virginia

20. UCLA

21. South Florida

22. Arizona

23. Texas A&M

24. Virginia Tech

25. Texas

Oregon was the second-highest ranked Pac-12 team in the poll, trailing only defending national champion Stanford at No. 3. Other Pac-12 schools included in the rankings included No. 14 Oregon State, No. 20 UCLA, and No. 22 Arizona.

The Ducks are slated to face a ton of big-time programs from outside the conference this season, highlighted by No. 2 Connecticut on Jan. 17 in Eugene and and Oklahoma on Nov. 20 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

It's shaping up to be another great season of Pac-12 women's basketball and the Ducks were picked to finish second in the preseason Pac-12 coaches poll.

