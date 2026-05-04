Tez Johnson's Can't Miss Reaction to Bryce Boettcher NFL Draft Selection

For Oregon Ducks fans, the annual spring game is a unique opportunity to connect with Oregon athletes from the past, present, and future. Over 20 former Ducks seen on Rich Brooks Field made the pilgrimage to Autzen Stadium for the scrimmage, with many watching from the sidelines and chatting with former teammates.

One returner that received quite a bit of applause didn't have too far to go, and included Duck fans in on a unique celebration.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher competes in the 40-yard dash during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Celebrating Bryce Boettcher

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher, donning his Oregon varsity jacket, stood on the sidelines and motioned his hands to pump up fans as a graphic flashing on the jumbotron showed he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft (overall pick No. 135).

In fact, Boettcher only got the call hours before the spring game kicked off at 1p.m. PT. Given he's a hometown Duck, the drive from his childhood home to Autzen for celebrating with his former teammates was a no-brainer.

Speaking of former teammates, one reaction captured by the Oregon Ducks video crew in a "Ducks vs Ducks" installment of their documentary series "Ducks v.s Them," captured the raw reaction of one of Boettcher's old peer.

Tez Johnson Goes Wild For Bryce Boettcher

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneer wide receiver Tez Johnson, who played on the opposite side of the field from Boettcher for two seasons (2023-2024), started screaming "Let's go," from his sideline as a guest coach for the Fighting Ducks when he found out Boettcher was drafted.

"Let's go Bryce," Johnson shouted even louder.

Dante Moore Gives Congratulations

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another one of Boettcher's former teammates, current Duck quarterback Dante Moore, ran to side of the field Boettcher was on to give him some words of encouragement.

"I'm proud of you bro," Moore said while hugging the newest Colt.

"It's a little bittersweet watching my guys take the field," Boettcher said during the behind-the-scenes video. "You know, and they're gonna ball out this year but, you know, being on the other side of it, talking with [Jeffrey Bassa], [Josh Connerly], and those big time Duck alums that are here at the spring game is pretty cool."

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, center, scores for the Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Drafted Ducks Bring the Hype

When it came to the announcement of Ducks being drafted as the spring game continued, the roars from the crowd kept coming as offensive tackle Alex Harkey got drafted to the Los Angeles Chargers and wide reciever Malik Benson getting drafted to the Las Vegas Raiders were annouced as the Combat Ducks and Fighting Ducks continued to duke it out.

For coach Dan Lanning, having those moments with Boettcher and the announcement of drafted Ducks as the scrimmage went on is something that helps Oregon shine not just with their current crew, but with potential future Ducks as well.

"Yeah, I think you're trying to paint a vision for what it's going to be like when you come to play, you know, at Oregon, and when you get to actually experience that vision, you get to see guys that are playing in the league right now, see guys get drafted, see the fan experience," Lanning said. "I think that paints a great picture. You know, this is a great weekend for Oregon and Eugene to be on display, right for these guys that are in town that are saying, okay, is this a place that I want to be at? And it makes that experience really fun, and for us as coaches, and fun for those recruits."

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