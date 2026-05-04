Tez Johnson's Can't Miss Reaction to Bryce Boettcher NFL Draft Selection
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For Oregon Ducks fans, the annual spring game is a unique opportunity to connect with Oregon athletes from the past, present, and future. Over 20 former Ducks seen on Rich Brooks Field made the pilgrimage to Autzen Stadium for the scrimmage, with many watching from the sidelines and chatting with former teammates.
One returner that received quite a bit of applause didn't have too far to go, and included Duck fans in on a unique celebration.
Celebrating Bryce Boettcher
Linebacker Bryce Boettcher, donning his Oregon varsity jacket, stood on the sidelines and motioned his hands to pump up fans as a graphic flashing on the jumbotron showed he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft (overall pick No. 135).
In fact, Boettcher only got the call hours before the spring game kicked off at 1p.m. PT. Given he's a hometown Duck, the drive from his childhood home to Autzen for celebrating with his former teammates was a no-brainer.
Speaking of former teammates, one reaction captured by the Oregon Ducks video crew in a "Ducks vs Ducks" installment of their documentary series "Ducks v.s Them," captured the raw reaction of one of Boettcher's old peer.
Tez Johnson Goes Wild For Bryce Boettcher
Tampa Bay Buccaneer wide receiver Tez Johnson, who played on the opposite side of the field from Boettcher for two seasons (2023-2024), started screaming "Let's go," from his sideline as a guest coach for the Fighting Ducks when he found out Boettcher was drafted.
"Let's go Bryce," Johnson shouted even louder.
Dante Moore Gives Congratulations
Another one of Boettcher's former teammates, current Duck quarterback Dante Moore, ran to side of the field Boettcher was on to give him some words of encouragement.
"I'm proud of you bro," Moore said while hugging the newest Colt.
"It's a little bittersweet watching my guys take the field," Boettcher said during the behind-the-scenes video. "You know, and they're gonna ball out this year but, you know, being on the other side of it, talking with [Jeffrey Bassa], [Josh Connerly], and those big time Duck alums that are here at the spring game is pretty cool."
Drafted Ducks Bring the Hype
When it came to the announcement of Ducks being drafted as the spring game continued, the roars from the crowd kept coming as offensive tackle Alex Harkey got drafted to the Los Angeles Chargers and wide reciever Malik Benson getting drafted to the Las Vegas Raiders were annouced as the Combat Ducks and Fighting Ducks continued to duke it out.
For coach Dan Lanning, having those moments with Boettcher and the announcement of drafted Ducks as the scrimmage went on is something that helps Oregon shine not just with their current crew, but with potential future Ducks as well.
"Yeah, I think you're trying to paint a vision for what it's going to be like when you come to play, you know, at Oregon, and when you get to actually experience that vision, you get to see guys that are playing in the league right now, see guys get drafted, see the fan experience," Lanning said. "I think that paints a great picture. You know, this is a great weekend for Oregon and Eugene to be on display, right for these guys that are in town that are saying, okay, is this a place that I want to be at? And it makes that experience really fun, and for us as coaches, and fun for those recruits."
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.