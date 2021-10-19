Nick Rolovich out at Washington State

Rolovich's firing comes on the heels of a three-game winning streak for the Cougars.

Washington State has fired Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich, as first reported by John Canzano of the Oregonian.

The school fired Rolovich after he failed to meet the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, set months ago.

"Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is no longer able to fulfill the duties as the football head coach at Washington State University," the school said in a press release.

Rolovich was fired along with four assistant coaches including Ricky Logo (Defensive Tackles), John Richardson (Assistant Head Coach, Cornerbacks, and Recruiting Coordinator), Craig Stutzmann (Co-Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks) and Mark Weber (Offensive line), who were also not in compliance with the governor's proclamation.

"As a result, Washington State University has initiated the separation process based on the terms of their respective contracts, effective immediately."

Washington State Athletic Director Pat Chun released a statement commenting on on the decision Monday.

"This is a disheartening day for our football program. Our priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the young men on our team. The leadership on our football team is filled with young men of character, selflessness and resiliency and we are confident these same attributes will help guide this program as we move forward."

Washington State President Kirk Schulz also commented on the move, saying he's happy with how a majority of WSU employees and students have complied with the governor's mandate.

"While much has been made of the relatively small number of university employees who are not complying with the Governor's mandate, we are immensely gratified that nearly 90 percent of WSU employees and 97 percent of our students are now vaccinated. WSU students, faculty, and staff understand the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing masks so that we can safely return to in-person learning and activities. I am proud of all those members of our community who have set the example and taken the steps to protect not just themselves, but their fellow Cougs."

The Cougars were on a three game winning streak, with the biggest win coming this past weekend in a 34-31 win over Stanford at home on the Palouse. The University stated that current Defensive Coordinator Jake Dickert will be elevated to interim head coach.

Washington State faces BYU at home on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

More from Ducks Digest

Oregon expecting multiple starters back vs. UCLA

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Check out our new Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE