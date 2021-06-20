Sedona Prince Wins Gold at 2021 FIBA AmeriCup
Oregon forward Sedona Prince and the USA Basketball Women’s AmeriCup Team won the gold medal at the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The U.S. cruised through the tournament, winning all six games by double figures. The AmeriCup squad outscored opponents by an average of 35.2 points per game.
Prince appeared in all six games, averaging 6.2 points and 3.7 rebounds. The victory in the AmeriCup is her second gold medal — the first came in the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship.
She has also earned two bronze medals, one from the 2015 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and the other from the 2016 FIBA U17 World Cup.
In the opening game against Dominican Republic, Prince was one of four players to score in double figures with 12 points and 4 rebounds on 5-6 shooting in a 102-39 drubbing. She went scoreless on 0-2 shooting in the second game, an 87-65 win over Puerto Rico.
Sedona Prince Takes Home Gold
The U.S. clinched gold after a flawless run through the FIBA AmeriCup.
LJ Figueroa Meets with NBA Teams Ahead of Draft
Figueroa was named MVP and Rookie of the Year in the Dominican Republic.
Oregon Lands Missouri Grad Transfer Shannon Dufficy
Kelly Graves continues to load up in a busy offseason.
Prince bounced back with a monster performance in a 102-53 victory over Venezuela. She dropped a game-high 19 points in 22 minutes with seven rebounds and a pair of blocks on 8-14 shooting from the field.
She put up six points and seven rebounds in the quarterfinal win over the US Virgin Islands. In the final two games of the AmeriCup, Prince played a combined 9 minutes and 19 seconds, but didn't record any points as the U.S. defeated Brazil in the semifinals and Puerto Rico in the title game.
With the victory in the FIBA AmeriCup, the U.S. team advances to one of four qualifying tournaments, which will be played in February 2022, to determine the 12 teams for the 2022 FIBA World Cup. The World Cup will be held in Sydney, Australia, between Sept. 22 and Oct. 1 and has been won by the U.S. in each of the last three tournaments.
More from Ducks Digest
Oregon lays out huge pitch for Tyler Booker on official visit
Tim DeRuyter leads the way in recruitment of Anthony Lucas during Oregon official visit
Oregon WBB lands grad transfer
Stay connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest
Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest
Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com