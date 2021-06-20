Sedona Prince Takes Home Gold

Oregon forward Sedona Prince and the USA Basketball Women’s AmeriCup Team won the gold medal at the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The U.S. cruised through the tournament, winning all six games by double figures. The AmeriCup squad outscored opponents by an average of 35.2 points per game.

Prince appeared in all six games, averaging 6.2 points and 3.7 rebounds. The victory in the AmeriCup is her second gold medal — the first came in the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship.

She has also earned two bronze medals, one from the 2015 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and the other from the 2016 FIBA U17 World Cup.

In the opening game against Dominican Republic, Prince was one of four players to score in double figures with 12 points and 4 rebounds on 5-6 shooting in a 102-39 drubbing. She went scoreless on 0-2 shooting in the second game, an 87-65 win over Puerto Rico.

Prince bounced back with a monster performance in a 102-53 victory over Venezuela. She dropped a game-high 19 points in 22 minutes with seven rebounds and a pair of blocks on 8-14 shooting from the field.

She put up six points and seven rebounds in the quarterfinal win over the US Virgin Islands. In the final two games of the AmeriCup, Prince played a combined 9 minutes and 19 seconds, but didn't record any points as the U.S. defeated Brazil in the semifinals and Puerto Rico in the title game.

With the victory in the FIBA AmeriCup, the U.S. team advances to one of four qualifying tournaments, which will be played in February 2022, to determine the 12 teams for the 2022 FIBA World Cup. The World Cup will be held in Sydney, Australia, between Sept. 22 and Oct. 1 and has been won by the U.S. in each of the last three tournaments.

