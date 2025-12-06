How to Watch Oregon Ducks at UCLA Bruins Basketball

It's another early Big Ten Conference matchup in December between two former Pac-12 Conference rivals, this time with the Oregon Ducks (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) and the UCLA Bruins (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten).

After the 82-77 loss to the undefeated No. 24 USC Trojans inside the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 2, the Ducks look to beat a Bruins group that hasn't lost at Pauley Pavilion this season with a 5-0 record.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman yells to his team as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 2, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to Watch Oregon at UCLA

When: Saturday, Dec. 6, at 3:00 p.m. PT.



Where: Pauley Pavilion at Los Angeles, California



TV Broadcast: Peacock



Radio Call: Oregon Sports Network

Oregon at UCLA Betting Odds

Spread: UCLA -9.5



Moneyline: UCLA -610, Oregon +440



Over/Under: 143.5



Odds per FanDuel Sportsbook

Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr., right, presses toward the basket under cover from USC guard Chad Baker-Mazara as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 2, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a strapping last outing from junior forward Kwame Evans Jr., who finished with 23 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the field, 2-for-5 on three-pointers, and 9-for-11 at the charity stripe against USC previously in the week. He seemed extremely displeased with the effort from his teammates and knows that his coach expects much better from them going forward.

"I think right now we're at the bottom, and it's showing a little bit. But we're gonna bounce back as a group... We have to start trusting coach more. We are trying to figure it out our way, on our own, and we gotta come together as a team... We gotta regroup, come to practice, actually listen to what coach is saying. He knows what he's talking about. He's been doing this for God knows how long. He's a Hall of Fame coach." Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr.

It sounds as if coach Dana Altman has almost lost control of the locker room through the early struggles through the quarter-mark of the 2025-26 season, based on his memorable quote when speaking to the media postgame this past Tuesday.

"My job is to get my team to do what we need to do to win, and play we got to play to win, and I'm not doing it. I don't know if it's their girlfriends or their agents, or their parents. I'm not sure who's advising them right now, but I know I'm about sevent on that list." Oregon coach Dana Altman

Oregon head coach Dana Altman yells to his team as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 2, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA's Player to Watch For

Senior guard Donovan Dent - 11.9 points on 37.5 field goal percent, 6.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals per game

One of the most sought-after players in the offseason transfer portal. With the New Mexico Lobos, Dent was named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year in 2025.

He's now struggling more than ever from beyond the arc at an ugly 8.3 percent, which could partly be due to him dealing with an oblique/foot injury to start the year. Dent bounced back against the now 5-3 Washington Huskies on Dec. 3, scoring 17 points and dishing out eight assists in the 82-80 win at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Dec 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Alongside senior guard Skyy Clark, sophomore guard Trent Perry, and junior wing Eric Dailey Jr., the ball-handling and play-making abilities are as talented as any opponent that Oregon has faced this season to this point. Winning the turnover differential matters in this battle out in Hollywood (Bruins at 11.1 per game for the tied No. 99-most; Ducks at 13.4 for tied No. 252-most in all of college basketball).

Oregon’s Key to Victory

Manage the frontcourt load

Oregon senior center Nate Bittle didn't play against the Trojans and has missed his last two games after an ankle injury suffered during the San Diego State Aztecs matchup in Las Vegas. Altman's unit needs its leader in three different categories desperately back. That's 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game from the Central Point, Oregon native.

If he can give it a go, Bittle's in for a long night down low with UCLA's senior forward Tyler Bilodeau (team-leading 15.8 points per game) and junior forward/center Xavier Booker (team-leading 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game). The athleticism out on the perimeter from Bilodeau mixed with the strength of Booker inside the paint is a recipe for disaster for the Ducks.

Oregon’s Nate Bittle celebrates a three-point shot against Oregon State during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene on Nov. 17, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's NET, KenPom Update

In the NET rankings, the Ducks are No. 176 with a 0-2 record in Quad 1 opportunities and a 0-0 record in Quad 2 opportunities. As for KenPom, Oregon is No. 83 with the 88th-ranked offense and 91st-ranked defense.

